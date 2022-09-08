Guyana To Earn $1.1B From Selling Oil Lifted From Exxon FPSOs
During the first six months of the year, the government of Guyana had five lifts of profit oil from the two ExxonMobil-operated producing FPSOs. The country received $307 million in revenue from their share of profit oil, along with royalties to the tune of $37.1 million, in the first half.
The cumulative balance on the NRF, inclusive of interest income, was $753.3 million, after withdrawing $200 million in May.
According to a report by Guyana’s Ministry of Finance, the country anticipates 13 lifts of profit oil for 2022, and subject to the evolution of world market oil prices, now projects $1.1 billion from the sale of the country’s share of profit oil and $147.7 million in royalties.
The Ministry also stated that the petroleum sector expanded by an estimated 73.5 percent, with 34.6 million barrels of oil produced in the first half of the year. This was the result of the start of oil production at the Liza Unity FPSO in February. The Government of Guyana received its first entitlement lift of the Unit Gold crude from the Liza Unity FPSO in late April.
ExxonMobil is pushing the Guyanese offshore oil industry with force. The Liza field has two producing FPSOs – Liza Destiny and the Liza Unity. Two more FPSOs are being constructed – the Prosperity FPSO vessel for the Payara project and the One Guyana FPSO for Yellowtail. The four FPSOs will have a total capacity of more than 800,000 barrels per day by year-end 2025.
The U.S. supermajor anticipates at least six projects online by 2027 and sees potential for up to 10 FPSOs to develop its current recoverable resource balance. The Stabroek Block is currently estimated to hold more than 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels.
Acorn International was selected to perform an Environmental Impact Assessment and lead the public consultation program for ExxonMobil’s fifth offshore development project in Guyana. The project in question is the Uaru Project located in the eastern portion of the Stabroek Block. Production is planned to begin at the end of 2026-2027.
The U.S. supermajor has recently made two discoveries bringing the number of this year’s discoveries off Guyana to seven and 27 in total.
Even though the country recorded overall real GDP growth of 36.4 percent in the first half of the year, with the non-oil economy growing by 8.3 percent, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated supply disruptions to commodity markets and Guyana has not been spared.
Consumer prices were 4.9 percent higher than levels recorded at the end of 2021 and this was due largely to higher food and energy prices. Given the existing geopolitical tensions globally, inflation is now projected to be 5.8 percent for 2022.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Will Iran Nuclear Deal Happen?
- Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea
- Global Oil And Gas Licensing Falls To All-Time Lows
- TotalEnergies Grabbing Production Rights On South African Block
- Mubadala Petroleum Rebrands
- Chesapeake Says Tremendous Interest in Eagle Ford Assets
- Guyana To Earn $1.1B From Selling Oil Lifted From Exxon FPSOs
- Santos Gets Two Carbon Capture Permits Off Australia
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Nord Stream Pipeline Fully Shut Down
- Top Headlines: California Declares Grid Emergency and More
- Europe Could Solve Gas Supply Problem With Return To Shale
- Shell CEO Preparing to Step Down Next Year, Reuters Reports
- Shortage of Frack Gear Helps Hold Back USA Oil Production
- World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Starts Production
- Shell Walks Away From Major Russian LNG Project
- 64,000 Ton Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Suez Canal
- California Issues Flex Alert for Friday
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015