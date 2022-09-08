Guyana To Earn $1.1B From Selling Oil Lifted From Exxon FPSOs

Guyana projects over $1.1 billion from the sale of the country's share of profit oil lifted from two ExxonMobil-operated FPSOs in the Stabroek block.

During the first six months of the year, the government of Guyana had five lifts of profit oil from the two ExxonMobil-operated producing FPSOs. The country received $307 million in revenue from their share of profit oil, along with royalties to the tune of $37.1 million, in the first half.

The cumulative balance on the NRF, inclusive of interest income, was $753.3 million, after withdrawing $200 million in May.

According to a report by Guyana’s Ministry of Finance, the country anticipates 13 lifts of profit oil for 2022, and subject to the evolution of world market oil prices, now projects $1.1 billion from the sale of the country’s share of profit oil and $147.7 million in royalties.

The Ministry also stated that the petroleum sector expanded by an estimated 73.5 percent, with 34.6 million barrels of oil produced in the first half of the year. This was the result of the start of oil production at the Liza Unity FPSO in February. The Government of Guyana received its first entitlement lift of the Unit Gold crude from the Liza Unity FPSO in late April.

ExxonMobil is pushing the Guyanese offshore oil industry with force. The Liza field has two producing FPSOs – Liza Destiny and the Liza Unity. Two more FPSOs are being constructed – the Prosperity FPSO vessel for the Payara project and the One Guyana FPSO for Yellowtail. The four FPSOs will have a total capacity of more than 800,000 barrels per day by year-end 2025.

The U.S. supermajor anticipates at least six projects online by 2027 and sees potential for up to 10 FPSOs to develop its current recoverable resource balance. The Stabroek Block is currently estimated to hold more than 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels.

Acorn International was selected to perform an Environmental Impact Assessment and lead the public consultation program for ExxonMobil’s fifth offshore development project in Guyana. The project in question is the Uaru Project located in the eastern portion of the Stabroek Block. Production is planned to begin at the end of 2026-2027.

The U.S. supermajor has recently made two discoveries bringing the number of this year’s discoveries off Guyana to seven and 27 in total.

Even though the country recorded overall real GDP growth of 36.4 percent in the first half of the year, with the non-oil economy growing by 8.3 percent, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated supply disruptions to commodity markets and Guyana has not been spared.

Consumer prices were 4.9 percent higher than levels recorded at the end of 2021 and this was due largely to higher food and energy prices. Given the existing geopolitical tensions globally, inflation is now projected to be 5.8 percent for 2022.

