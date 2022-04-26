Guyana Sells First Produced Oil From Liza Unity FPSO To Exxon

The Government of Guyana has received its first entitlement lift of the Unit Gold crude from the Liza Unity FPSO.

The Guyana Ministry of Natural Resources said that the usual lifting entitlement amount of one million barrels of oil will be loaded onto the vessel MV Dimitros by the terminal operator.

The first cargo of Guyana’s lifting entitlement was sold to ExxonMobil Sales and Supply LLC following a competitive bidding process by the five companies, inclusive of the covertures of the Stabroek Block.

According to the Ministry, the ExxonMobil affiliate bid was the best on the pricing differential for the crude and this lift will incur no marketing fee by the lifter. This lift is a one-off arrangement for the company.

The Government of Guyana will be working to ensure that Guyana receives the best price for each cargo from both the Liza and Unity Gold crudes. The forecasted price for this first lift of the Unit Gold crude for Guyana is $106 per barrel.

ExxonMobil’s FPSO Liza Destiny was the first such unit to operate in Guyanese waters. It began production in December 2019. On the other hand, Liza Unity – Exxon’s second FPSO – started production in February 2022. Both units are producing oil at the Liza field in the Stabroek Block.

Exxon’s third FPSO set to work offshore Guyana, named the Prosperity, will be deployed at the Payara field, the third project in the same block, and is expected to produce approximately 220,000 barrels of oil per day.

The current resource offshore Guyana has the potential to support up to 10 projects. ExxonMobil anticipates that four FPSOs with a capacity of more than 800,000 barrels per day will be in operation on the Stabroek Block by year-end 2025.

Less than a month ago, ExxonMobil sanctioned its fourth and largest to date oil development on the Stabroek Block named Yellowtail. It will be developed with the largest FPSO vessel on the block so far. The project is expected to produce approximately 250,000 gross barrels of oil per day starting in 2025 using the One Guyana FPSO.

