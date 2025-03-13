Guyana Seeks Suriname Gas Deal After Building Oil Fortune

Guyana President Irfaan Ali is exploring a partnership with Suriname to build a gas-powered industrial hub as he works to fortify his nation's economy.

Guyana President Irfaan Ali is exploring a partnership with Suriname to build a gas-powered industrial hub as he works to fortify his nation’s economy, which was rapidly transformed by oil fortunes in the past decade.

The nation is seeking the partnership with Suriname for a prospective hub on the north coast of South America that would use natural gas from the countries’ offshore fields, he said in an interview.

Ali said he aims “to build regional prosperity” by producing power, fertilizer and aluminum in the Berbice region in eastern Guyana. He spoke on the sidelines of the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston.

Exxon Mobil Corp.’s oil discovery in 2015 has transformed Guyana’s economic fortunes, filling the government’s coffers with billions of dollars from oil exports. But it’s also left the nation’s outlook extremely intertwined with the whims of the crude market at a time when an expectant population is looking for a rapid uplift in living standards.

Ali, who is up for re-election this year, wants to build “resilience” by investing heavily in non-oil sectors, such as agriculture, infrastructure, education and healthcare, he said.

The hub would be critical for “energy and food security,” he said as the region seeks to grow its economy.

“We’re hoping also to discuss with Suriname the integration of their gas into that facility,” Ali said. “That facility would be able to serve both Guyana and Suriname and create the economic spin off and opportunities for both countries.”

Gas Developments

Longtail, Exxon’s eighth offshore Guyana project, provides a unique opportunity because unlike the other seven, it’s more focused on natural gas and other hydrocarbon liquids rather than oil. Positioned in the south-east of the Stabroek block, Longtail is not far from where TotalEnergies SE is building the GranMorgu oil project in Suriname.

Exxon will present to the Guyanese government several options for gas developments in the coming weeks, Ali said. One idea is to bring some of the gas to shore through a pipeline for domestic use. Another is for floating liquefied natural gas for export.

“This month we’ll have a fuller understanding because of additional studies will be completed and we’ll have a fuller presentation on what is there,” he said. “We’ll be narrowing the mix of opportunities so we can get this going.”

Ali met with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright while in Houston this week. The pair discussed “the strengthening of the partnership and integration of our energy plans to ensure energy security, energy stability,” Ali said.

Venezuela, the country’s neighbor to the east, sent a patrol ship into Guyanese waters near Exxon’s oil vessels about ten days ago. The move came after Trump announced withdrawing Chevron Corp.’s license to operate in Venezuela and was widely condemned by the US and the international community.

“Our relationship with the US administration is very positive, very constructive, very forward looking,” Ali said. “That is why you will have seen such strong statements” against Venezuela’s incursion, he said.