Guyana Offshore Well Drilling Costs Rise

CGX Energy has stated that drilling costs for the Kawa-1 well, which the company believes is one of the most exciting wells in the world, have risen as the drilling is taking longer than expected.

Frontera Energy is the majority shareholder of and joint venture partner of CGX in the Petroleum Prospecting Licenses for the Corentyne block, where the Kawa-1 well is, and Demerara block – both offshore Guyana.

It has been a while since the Kawa-1 well was spudded. The Maersk Discoverer semi-submersible rig spud the well back in August 2021. The well was supposed to reach total depth in the first half of December 2021.

Both Frontera and CGX said that these plans have changed and that the drilling operations would last longer than expected, meaning that the overall cost of the well would be increased.

The cost estimate for the Kawa-1 well – which the Chairman of Frontera’s Board of Directors and Co-Chair of CGX’s Board of Directors Gabriel de Alba named ‘one of the most exciting exploration wells in the world’ at the time of the spud – is now forecast to be around $115-$125 million. The previous estimate for the well was $90 million.

CGX stated that, due to the increase in costs, it might be required to seek additional financing in keeping with the ongoing drilling program and that it was currently assessing several strategic opportunities.

It is worth noting that around 90 percent of the planned footage has been drilled and the initial results suggest an active hydrocarbon system is present at the Kawa-1 location.

Horizon 19, the first of three geological zones targeted by the joint venture, has been penetrated. Logging-While-Drilling and cuttings indicate the presence of hydrocarbons in several Campanian and upper Santonian formations.

The joint venture will run the planned 9 5/8″ liner at the current depth, then drill ahead to the main Santonian target zone (Horizon 23) and the deeper secondary Santonian target zone (Horizon 25). The initial geological results will be further evaluated by wireline logging at the end of the well as part of the logging program for the deeper zones.

CGX said that only one lost-time injury was recorded during drilling operations since August while Covid-19 protocols resulted in no disruptions to operations and no positive cases detected after arrival on the drilling unit.

