Guyana Auctioning New Offshore Blocks By Q3 of 2022
The Government of Guyana plans to auction new blocks for offshore oil exploration by the third quarter of 2022, according to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo.
Jagdeo also stated that the government would be enforcing the ‘relinquishment clause’ in existing oil contracts.
“We’re hoping that latest, next year's third, quarter, that we will be able to auction the new blocks. That requires us now to aggressively enforce the relinquishing provisions in all of the contracts so that, added to the existing pool of areas available, we will have now the relinquished areas which can then form part of the auction that will take place,” Jagdeo said.
Currently, supermajor ExxonMobil has operating stakes in the three oil blocks offshore Guyana with exploration activities underway, and in one case production.
Exxon’s affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana, is the operator of the 6.6 million acres Stabroek Block and holds a 45 percent interest.
Its operating partner Hess holds 30 percent interest, and the other operating partner CNOOC holds 25 percent interest.
Exxon also has a 35 percent operating interest in the Canje Block. Its partners are TotalEnergies with 35 percent, Canada’s JHI with 17.5 percent interest, and local company Mid-Atlantic Oil & Gas with 12.5 percent interest.
According to estimates, this block could hold as much as 10 billion barrels of oil in total, and drilling is ongoing there. Exxon recently announced a new 12-well campaign there which is set to begin next year.
The Kaieteur Block, which holds a gross estimated prospective resource of 2.1 billion barrels of oil, is also operated by Exxon (35%) and Cataleya Energy (25%), Ratio Guyana (25%) and Hess (15%) are its partners.
Meanwhile, the joint venture partners in the Orinduik Block, operated by Tullow (60%), renewed their block license last month, with some changes in the Petroleum Agreement.
The 25 percent working interest previously held by TotalEnergies has been transferred to a new company – TOQAP Guyana – jointly owned by Total E&P Guyana (60%) and Qatar Petroleum (40%). The third partner is Eco Atlantic with 15 percent.
With these changes, the joint venture partners on the Orinduik Petroleum Agreement are Tullow Guyana with its 60 percent working interest, Eco Atlantic with 15 percent WI and TOQAP with a 25 percent working interest.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- COP Produces Pact to End Fossil Fuel Funding
- Guyana Auctioning New Offshore Blocks By Q3 of 2022
- OPEC+ Set for Geopolitical Showdown
- Traders Waffle Back and Forth on Conflicting Signals
- Airlines Act as If $80 Oil Is Heading Higher
- Woodside, BP, MIMI To Explore CCS Project Opportunity Off Australia
- Noble Sells Rig Quartet To ADES
- Top Headlines: Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit and More
- Chevron-Brightmark JV Delivers First RNG at Lawnhurst
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Nabors Becomes Chesapeake Preferred Drilling Contractor
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Fortescue Investing $8.4B In Argentinian Green Hydrogen Project
- No Luck For Exxon On Canje Block, Looking Towards 12-Well Campaign In 2022
- COP Produces Pact to End Fossil Fuel Funding
- Guyana Auctioning New Offshore Blocks By Q3 of 2022
- OPEC+ Set for Geopolitical Showdown
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Shell Announces New Directors
- Valaris Drillship Coming Out Of Lay-Up For Petrobras