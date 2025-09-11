Gunvor Subscribes to Texas LNG

Glenfarne secured a 20-year contract to deliver 0.5 MMtpa of LNG from the Texas LNG project to the commodities trader's Singapore subsidiary.

Glenfarne Group LLC secured a 20-year contract to deliver 0.5 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Gunvor Group Ltd from the Texas LNG project, the companies said Wednesday.

Supply under the definitive agreement, which converted a heads-of-agreement (HOA) document announced last year, will be delivered to the commodities trader's Singapore subsidiary on a free-on-board basis, a joint statement said.

"The majority of Texas LNG’s offtake volume will be sold under long-term binding agreements", the statement said. "Texas LNG is in the process of converting HOAs with Macquarie and another highly experienced, investment-grade global LNG player into definitive agreements".

Glenfarne chief executive and founder Brendan Duval said, "Texas LNG is moving rapidly towards a targeted year-end final investment decision. Our agreement with Gunvor continues our progressing of successfully completed commercial contracts, sufficient for FID, for Texas LNG".

Texas LNG is also in the "advanced state" of financing, Duval added.

Last month the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) upheld its approval for Texas LNG, acting on a second court remand. FERC also granted Glenfarne’s request to extend the deadline for the start of operations from November 2024 to November 2029.

In July FERC issued a final supplemental environmental impact statement for the project in response to the second remand by the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in August 2024. In the August 2024 order, the court vacated FERC’s authorization issued April 2023 because the Commission had not issued a supplemental environmental impact statement.

In March 2025 the court modified its August 2024 order and issued a remand without vacatur.

Glenfarne expected the final order from FERC to come November 2025. The reauthorization issued August means that process has now been completed three months earlier.

"The Commission affirms its earlier determinations that the Texas LNG Project is not inconsistent with the public interest", stated the reauthorization order, published on FERC’s website. "All directives in the Commission's prior orders remain in effect".

Texas LNG holds a Department of Energy (DOE) approval to export up to 204.4 billion cubic feet a year of natural gas equivalent to both FTA and non-FTA countries on a non-additive basis. The project obtained DOE authorization in September 2015 for the portion for countries with a free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. and February 2020 for the non-FTA portion.

The project will consist of a new LNG terminal on the north side of the Brownsville Ship Channel, 2.5 miles southwest of the Town of Port Isabel and 19 miles northeast of the City of Brownsville, according to the project proposal to FERC. It is designed to have two liquefaction trains. Feed gas would be delivered via a planned third-party pipeline.

Kiewit won the engineering, procurement and construction contract last year.

