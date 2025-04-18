Gunvor, Adnoc Shortlisted for Shell South Africa Unit

Shell has been looking to offload the assets, which include about 600 fuel stations and trading operations in Africa's biggest economy, as part of a broader strategy to focus on regions and businesses that offer higher returns.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Swiss commodities trading firm Gunvor are among companies that have been shortlisted to buy Shell Plc’s downstream assets in South Africa, according to people familiar with the matter.

The two companies are strong contenders for the assets that are valued at about $1 billion, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Previous potential bidders including Trafigura’s Puma Energy, Sasol Ltd. and South Africa’s PetroSA are no longer in the running, two of the people said.

“While Adnoc Distribution regularly reviews opportunities for domestic and international growth, we don’t comment on market speculation,” Adnoc’s fuel retail unit said. Shell, Gunvor, Trafigura and Sasol declined to comment. PetroSA did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Shell has been looking to offload the assets, which include about 600 fuel stations and trading operations in Africa’s biggest economy, as part of a broader strategy to focus on regions and businesses that offer higher returns. The assets are attractive for trading firms since they ensure demand for fuels that they can then supply. Adnoc and other Middle East oil companies such as Saudi Aramco have been expanding their trading arms as they look to break into new markets.

Shell is working with adviser Rothschild & Co and a winner could be announced in the coming weeks, the people said. Talks are continuing and there’s no certainty there will be a final sale, they said. Saudi Aramco has also been involved in the process, but it wasn’t immediately clear if it was still in the running, the people said. Aramco declined to comment.

A deal would give the buyer about 10% of South Africa’s fuel stations. The market in the country has changed significantly in recent years with trader Glencore Plc acquiring Chevron Corp.’s Caltex-branded stations a few years back, while trader Vitol Group’s Vivo Energy last year bought Engen Ltd., the African nation’s largest gas station chain.

Shell itself sold South Africa’s largest refinery to the state-owned Central Energy Fund after the oil major had stopped processing there in 2022.