GulfMark Energy Names New President

GulfMark Energy Inc. has named Greg L. Mills as President of the company, effective March 30, 2020. In conjunction with the appointment, Kevin J. Roycraft resigned his position as Interim President of GulfMark, and remains Chief Executive Officer and President of parent company Adams Resources & Energy Inc.

Mills has over 20 years of experience in the midstream business. He most recently served as Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations at Energy Transfer Partners where he was responsible for a multi-billion-dollar crude oil business spanning the Dakotas, Oklahoma, Texas, Midwest and Gulf Coast. Prior to this role, he spent over 19 years at Enterprise Products Partners where he held various positions that culminated in his role as Vice President, Crude Oil Pipelines & Terminals. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Northeastern State University.

"We place the highest priority on the health and safety of our employees, our customers and the general public," Roycraft said in a written statement. "While the COVID-19 situation is delivering unprecedented challenges, our best-in-class drivers and other workforce is responding through continued delivery of materials that are vital for this country's infrastructure.”

Adams Resources & Energy focuses on crude oil marketing, transportation and storage and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk through its two subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy Inc. and Service Transport Company, respectively.

