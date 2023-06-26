Gulf of Mexico Sees Piracy Increase

The Gulf of Mexico saw an increase in piracy incidents in 2022 compared to 2021, according to Dryad Global Analyst Andrea Peniche Cobo.

That’s according to Dryad Global Analyst Andrea Peniche Cobo, who told Rigzone that these incidents mainly occurred within the Bay of Campeche.

When asked why this trend occurred, Cobo said the Covid-19 period caused an increased level of insecurity within Mexico.

“While this took many forms throughout Mexico, along the Gulf of Mexico this meant a decreased level of security personnel within Mexican waters and around platforms, a decline in socio-economic conditions, and increased arming of organized crime groups,” Cobo said.

“Therefore, not only did a decline in socio-economic conditions likely drive an increase in piracy, but the lack of security personnel also expanded the opportunity to do so,” Cobo added.

“While this has not greatly affected the actual drilling and output of oil, piracy incidents interrupt personnel and put their lives at risk,” Cobo continued.

Increased attacks can affect the willingness of companies to operate within the Gulf of Mexico, affect personnel willing to work those platforms, and cause interruptions in the traffic of support vessels to platforms, the Dryad Global analyst told Rigzone.

Looking at what’s happening this year, Cobo said, so far in 2023, there has been a sharp decrease in reported incidents of piracy.

“Yet, it is highly likely that this absence of reporting does not mean absence of incidents,” Cobo warned.

“This is an area that has always suffered from severe underreporting, especially when it comes to attacks on platforms or supply vessels,” Cobo added.

“Although reports indicate that platforms have increased their security, it is unlikely this has yet had much effect on the rate of incidents as onshore root motivators for piracy activity have not been ameliorated,” Cobo continued.

The Dryad Global analyst also stated that corruption levels in Mexico have not decreased.

“Therefore, law-enforcement remain likely to exercise delayed responses and incomplete reporting,” Cobo said.

“Nevertheless, as pirates within the Gulf of Mexico are likely associated with local crime groups rather than cartels and usually commit robberies of valuable equipment and materials, it remains unlikely that they will target tankers and much larger vessels,” Cobo added.

Transparency International’s latest corruption perceptions index (CPI), which was released earlier this year, ranks Mexico 126th in a list of 180 countries. The CPI ranks Denmark in first place and Somalia in last place.

Transparency International describes itself as an independent, non-governmental, not-for-profit that works with like-minded partners across the world “to end the injustice of corruption”. The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption.

Substantial Risk

Dryad’s latest maritime security threat advisory (MSTA) report, which was released on June 20, rates Mexico’s risk rating as “substantial” and the country’s Dos Bocas port terminal risk rating as “moderate”. These risk ratings were identical in Dryad Global’s previous MSTA, which was published on June 12.

Countries with the highest risk rating in the latest MSTA include Ukraine, Yemen, and Syria, which are all designated “critical”.

At the time of writing, a U.S. State Department map warns travelers to exercise increased caution at every Mexican state bordering the Gulf of Mexico, except Taumalipas, which has a do not travel warning, and Yucatan and Campeche, which have an “exercise normal precautions” advisory.

“Violent crime … is widespread and common in Mexico,” a Mexico travel advisory posted on the Department of State website notes.

“The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico, as travel by U.S. government employees to certain areas is prohibited or restricted. In many states, local emergency services are limited outside the state capital or major cities,” it adds.

In a previous MSTA released in November last year, Dryad stated that the Gulf of Mexico continued to be an area of increasing instability. In that MSTA, Dryad revealed that reporting had indicated that an OSV had been boarded and robbed offshore Campeche. Reporting had also indicated that a spate of three incidents involving attacks on fishing vessels had occurred in the Gulf of Mexico, “resulting in the theft of outboard motors and other properties”, Dryad highlighted in this MSTA.

Back in September 2022, Dryad’s Global Chief Executive Officer, Corey Ranslem, revealed to Rigzone that the most dangerous offshore region for oil and gas, in terms of rig work, was the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico.

Annual Report

Earlier this month, Dryad Global released an annual report on the state of maritime security, which the company highlighted included the latest intelligence on analysis on the Gulf of Mexico, Libya, Ukraine, South East Asia, West Africa, and the Indian Ocean.

In a statement posted on its site accompanying the release of the report, Dryad stated that dramatic developments in war risk, illegal territorial expansion, cybercrime, and global health issues all significantly challenged the maritime industry in 2022.

“As the world’s farthest-reaching and perhaps most vital industry, shipping is especially vulnerable the risks caused by geopolitical events,” Dryad noted in the statement.

“Never before has the threat to the commercial maritime market been so multifaceted and required impartial and nuanced analysis,” the company added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com