Gulf of Mexico Operator Awards Construction Contract

A Gulf of Mexico operating company has awarded Danos a contract to perform construction work on two continental shelf assets, Danos reported Thursday.

The assets for the operator, which is not being publicly disclosed, are located approximately 80 miles (129 kilometers) off the Louisiana coast, Danos noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. Work under the construction operations contract began in May and is projected to run through this year, the oilfield services company added.

“Danos is pleased to work with a valued customer in this capacity, and we look forward to continuing to provide excellent service for our partners,” remarked Danos CEO Paul Danos. “We are encouraged by the recent uptick in industry activity and excited about the future of offshore energy.”

The project is employing 26 Danos personnel who are working on a 14-day on, 14-day off rotation schedule, the contract recipient stated. The firm pointed out that crews will perform general maintenance and repairs to counter the harsh Gulf of Mexico environment.

