Gulf of Mexico Fatality and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Here are some of Rigzone’s top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico

On May 15, Fieldwood Energy confirmed that a fatal incident occurred on the same day involving a contractor at the Eugene Island 158 #14 offshore facility in the Gulf of Mexico. The incident was said to have happened during a non emergency casing pressure test on a shut in well.

Read full article here

TechnipFMC Wins Significant Subsea Contract

TechnipFMC announced that it has been awarded a “significant” engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract from Ithaca Energy (UK) Limited for the Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) project in the UK North Sea. The company defines a “significant” contract as being worth between $75 million and $250 million.

Read full article here

XOM Activist Wins Partial Support in Board Fight

Bloomberg reported that the activist seeking to revamp the board of ExxonMobil received a boost on Monday with a shareholder advisory firm recommending investors support two of its four nominees.

Read full article here

The Renewables vs Oil Spend of Majors

How much will the oil and gas majors pump into renewables and oil and gas over the next few decades? Analysts have their say.

Read full article here

Saipem Claims Onshore Drilling Awards

Saipem reported Monday that it has secured onshore drilling contracts in the Middle East and South America. Including these latest awards, Saipem’s Onshore Drilling division has won orders valued at more than $250 million since the start of 2021.

Read full article here

Maersk Drilling to Divest Two Rigs

Maersk Drilling reported that it is selling two of its jack-up rigs for a total of $31 million. The company’s fleet will comprise 12 jack-ups and eight floaters following the sale of the ultra-harsh environment rigs.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com