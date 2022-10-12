Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Turns into Tropical Storm
A weather disturbance looming over the Gulf of Mexico yesterday has turned into Tropical Storm Karl, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) has revealed.
As of 1am CDT on October 12, Tropical Storm Karl had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and a six mile per hour north-northwest trajectory, according to the NHC.
In a public advisory posted on the NHC website today, the organization outlined that Tropical Storm Karl’s north-northwest motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. A turn to the west and west-southwest is expected this evening and a turn to the southwest is forecast by Thursday morning, the NHC highlighted.
“On the forecast track, Karl will be approaching the coast of Mexico within the watch area on Thursday,” the NHC stated in the public advisory.
“Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected for the next day or so, followed by gradual weakening on Thursday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center,” the advisory added.
In a tropical weather discussion segment posted on the NHC site, the organization outlined that a surface trough is triggering widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms at the north-central Gulf.
“Convergent easterly winds are generating scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms at the southeastern Gulf, including the southwest coast of Florida,” the NHC added.
“Outside the influence of Tropical Storm Karl, fresh to strong E to SE winds with 6 to 9 ft seas are present over the west-central Gulf and eastern Bay of Campeche. Gentle to moderate with locally fresh ESE to SE winds and seas of 2 to 5 ft prevail for the rest of the Gulf,” the NHC continued.
As of 2am EDT on October 11, the NHC was pegging what turned into Tropical Storm Karl as a disturbance with a 40 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours. This percentage later turned into a 60 percent chance of cyclone formation. The NHC is not tracking any other weather patterns in the Atlantic at the time of writing.
The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has not published a hurricane monitoring report on the weather disturbance at the time of writing. Last month, the BSEE outlined that several Gulf of Mexico production platforms had been evacuated in response to Hurricane Ian.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico
- France Refinery Strike Opens Door for More USA Exports to Asia
- Goldman Sachs Labels OPEC+ Cuts Surprisingly Bullish
- China Represents Bright Spot in Global Oil Market
- Eni Starts Production From Two Berkine South Fields In Algeria
- Lack Of Charging Infrastructure Not A Problem For EV Buyers
- Funding Awarded For 20 Net-Zero Technologies
- Final Part Of Tyra II Redevelopment Project Now In Place
- Newly Bought Shelf Drilling Jack-Up Gets $236Mn Deal
- EnerMech Names Alison Hazell Marketing, Communications Director
- Oil May Have Risen Too Far Too Fast
- White House Reacts to OPEC+ Move
- Top Headlines: Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit and More
- New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico
- Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations
- 300+ Offshore Workers Back Strike Action
- OPEC+ Cut Will Further Raise Tensions with the West
- Brent Likely to Hit $100 Per Barrel by Year End
- Energean Makes Gas Discovery Offshore Israel
- BP Tripling Wind-Farm Workforce As Part Of Renewables Push
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- Russia Losing Gas War
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- USA Could See Strong Hurricane Enter Gulf of Mexico by Mid-Week