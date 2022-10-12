Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Turns into Tropical Storm

As of 1am CDT on October 12, Tropical Storm Karl had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and a six mile per hour north-northwest trajectory.

A weather disturbance looming over the Gulf of Mexico yesterday has turned into Tropical Storm Karl, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) has revealed.

As of 1am CDT on October 12, Tropical Storm Karl had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and a six mile per hour north-northwest trajectory, according to the NHC.

In a public advisory posted on the NHC website today, the organization outlined that Tropical Storm Karl’s north-northwest motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. A turn to the west and west-southwest is expected this evening and a turn to the southwest is forecast by Thursday morning, the NHC highlighted.

“On the forecast track, Karl will be approaching the coast of Mexico within the watch area on Thursday,” the NHC stated in the public advisory.

“Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected for the next day or so, followed by gradual weakening on Thursday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center,” the advisory added.

In a tropical weather discussion segment posted on the NHC site, the organization outlined that a surface trough is triggering widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms at the north-central Gulf.

“Convergent easterly winds are generating scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms at the southeastern Gulf, including the southwest coast of Florida,” the NHC added.

“Outside the influence of Tropical Storm Karl, fresh to strong E to SE winds with 6 to 9 ft seas are present over the west-central Gulf and eastern Bay of Campeche. Gentle to moderate with locally fresh ESE to SE winds and seas of 2 to 5 ft prevail for the rest of the Gulf,” the NHC continued.

As of 2am EDT on October 11, the NHC was pegging what turned into Tropical Storm Karl as a disturbance with a 40 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours. This percentage later turned into a 60 percent chance of cyclone formation. The NHC is not tracking any other weather patterns in the Atlantic at the time of writing.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has not published a hurricane monitoring report on the weather disturbance at the time of writing. Last month, the BSEE outlined that several Gulf of Mexico production platforms had been evacuated in response to Hurricane Ian.

