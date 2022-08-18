Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength

The chance of the weather pattern forming into a cyclone through the next 48 hours has risen.

An unnamed weather disturbance projected to move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is gathering strength, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has revealed.

According to the NHC’s latest forecasts at the time of writing, the chance of the weather pattern forming into a cyclone through the next 48 hours has risen to 20 percent and the chance of it forming into a cyclone through the next five days has risen to 30 percent.

In a statement posted on Wednesday at 2am EDT, the NHC outlined that the likelihood of cyclone formation from the weather pattern was near zero percent for the next 48 hours and 20 percent for the next five days.

“A concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms is associated with a tropical wave near the coast of Belize. This system is forecast to move across Central America and southeastern Mexico over the next day or so before emerging over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday,” the NHC stated in its latest forecast at the time of writing.

“Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend,” the NHC added in the statement.

At the time of writing, the unnamed disturbance is the only weather pattern being tracked by the NHC in the Atlantic, Eastern Pacific and Central Pacific.

Atlantic weather systems have severely affected oil and gas operations in the past. For example, at its peak, Hurricane Ida shut in 95.65 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil production on August 29, 2021, and 94.47 percent of Gulf of Mexico gas production on August 31, 2021, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) figures show.

The BSEE has not announced any oil and gas activity monitoring updates as a result of the weather pattern at the time of writing.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com