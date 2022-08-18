Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
An unnamed weather disturbance projected to move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is gathering strength, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has revealed.
According to the NHC’s latest forecasts at the time of writing, the chance of the weather pattern forming into a cyclone through the next 48 hours has risen to 20 percent and the chance of it forming into a cyclone through the next five days has risen to 30 percent.
In a statement posted on Wednesday at 2am EDT, the NHC outlined that the likelihood of cyclone formation from the weather pattern was near zero percent for the next 48 hours and 20 percent for the next five days.
“A concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms is associated with a tropical wave near the coast of Belize. This system is forecast to move across Central America and southeastern Mexico over the next day or so before emerging over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday,” the NHC stated in its latest forecast at the time of writing.
“Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend,” the NHC added in the statement.
At the time of writing, the unnamed disturbance is the only weather pattern being tracked by the NHC in the Atlantic, Eastern Pacific and Central Pacific.
Atlantic weather systems have severely affected oil and gas operations in the past. For example, at its peak, Hurricane Ida shut in 95.65 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil production on August 29, 2021, and 94.47 percent of Gulf of Mexico gas production on August 31, 2021, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) figures show.
The BSEE has not announced any oil and gas activity monitoring updates as a result of the weather pattern at the time of writing.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Scottish First Minister to Convene Urgent Energy Summit
- Open Interest In Crude Oil Futures And Options In Decline
- High-Impact Drilling To Rebound In 2022 After Miserable 2021
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Oilfield Services Sector Hitting ESG Goals On Its Way To Net-Zero
- Flotilla of Diesel Ships Heads to Europe
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Straining Tight Market
- Gazprom-Iran $40Bn Deal Faces Issues Over Corrosion And Sanctions
- Goldman Sees USA Gasoline Prices Climbing Back to $5
- Inflation Reduction Act Could Result In More Energy Service Inflation
- Cheap USA Oil Undercuts Middle Eastern Crude
- Oil Price Rally Explained
- Energy Sec Sees USA Gasoline Prices Dropping Further
- Energy Industry Opposes Inflation Reduction Act
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- Guyana Just Keeps On Giving As Exxon Makes Two More Discoveries
- American Drivers Grab $3.11-a-Gallon Gas in Mexico
- Guyana Going Big League With O&G Revenues To Pass $1 Bn In 2022
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large