Gulf Keystone Turns A Profit In 2021 As Production Jumps
Gulf Keystone, an independent operator and producer focused on the Kurdistan region of Iraq, reported a $164.6 million profit for the year 2021, turning its fortunes from the year prior. To remind, in 2020, the company posted a loss of $47.3 million.
The year 2021 has also seen the company deliver strong operational results, bumping its gross average production by 19 percent to 43,440 bopd.
“2021 was characterized by both an improvement in the oil price and operational environment. The price of Dated Brent averaged $71/bbl in the year, up $29/bbl versus the 2020 average, driven by the partial recovery of global demand and the continued regulation by OPEC+ of supply. At the same time, COVID-19 restrictions gradually loosened, with a return to more normal working patterns in the Field. Having taken rapid action in 2020 to protect staff, reduce costs and preserve liquidity, the Company was able to capitalize on these better conditions,” said the chairman, Jaap Huijskes.
This together resulted in the company reporting revenue of $301 million and adjusted EBITDA of $223 million.
He added that since the beginning of 2022, Gulf Keystone has paid a $50 million interim dividend and the company has declared $90 million of additional dividends, comprising a $25 million 2021 annual ordinary dividend for shareholder approval at the Company’s AGM on 24 June 2022 and a $65 million interim dividend payable in May 2022. Including these, prior dividends and $50 million of share buybacks, since 2019 the Company has distributed $340 million to shareholders.
“Capitalizing on a strong balance sheet and improving operating conditions, the Company also resumed investment in the Shaikan Field, restarting drilling activities ahead of schedule in June and bringing two new wells, SH-13 and SH-14, on stream by the end of the year. The company also resumed engagement with the MNR on Gulf Keystone’s vision to develop the Shaikan Field’s almost 800 MMstb of 2P reserves and 2C resources, resulting in the submission of a draft Field Development Plan towards the end of 2021,” he said.
Phase 1 of the draft FDP is expected to enable Gulf Keystone to increase gross production plateau to between 85,000-95,000 bopd while reducing carbon intensity per barrel by over 50% through the implementation of a Gas Management Plan.
“The draft FDP comprises a plan to increase Phase 1 gross production plateau to between 85,000-95,000 bopd while significantly reducing our carbon intensity. We plan to achieve this by expanding the Jurassic gross production plateau up to 85,000 bopd and testing the Triassic reservoir, targeting gross production plateau of up to 10,000 bopd,” added Jon Harris, CEO of Gulf Keystone.
“At the same time, we will implement a Gas Management Plan to eliminate routine flaring through the reinjection of natural gas into the reservoir, underpinning our target to more than halve our scope 1 and 2 emissions per barrel by 2025. The Gas Management Plan is critical to our license to operate in Kurdistan and responds to both GKP’s and the KRG’s desire to eliminate routine flaring and reduce the emissions intensity of the region’s production,” he added.
He further noted that looking ahead to the rest of the year, the company remains focused on delivering gross average production of 44,000- 50,000 bopd, reflecting the anticipated production contribution from SH-15, which is currently being hooked up ahead of the targeted start-up in the second quarter of 2022, and the benefits of an intervention and workover campaign with its existing wells with the primary focus of production assurance and enhancement, where possible.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- Russia Supply Interruption Risk Has Increased
- UK Faces Importing 80 Percent of Its Gas
- OPEC+ Ditches IEA Data Amid Rift
- TIPRO Picks Jud Walker As New Chairman
- Santos Action Plan Steering Towards Net-Zero By 2040
- Texas Governor Hosts Series of Energy Roundtables
- Pluto Gas Processing In Karratha Plant Starts Ahead Of Time
- Oil Consumers Take Control of Market
- Singapore Giants Hope To Combine Businesses By End Of April
- Equinor Taps Havfram For Firefly Offshore Wind Project
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates
- What Oil Price Do Cos Need to Profitably Drill in USA?
- Canada Will Boost Oil Exports
- Oil Demand Showing Signs of Weakness
- Iran Nuclear Deal Talks At Critical Juncture
- Exxon Again Finds No Oil In Brazil. Cutthroat Not On Target.
- Norwest Energy Sees Incredible Results In Perth Basin Well
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known