Gulf Keystone Turns A Profit In 2021 As Production Jumps

Gulf Keystone, an operator and producer in Iraq, swung to a profit in 2021 on the back of a 19 percent increase in gross average production.

Gulf Keystone, an independent operator and producer focused on the Kurdistan region of Iraq, reported a $164.6 million profit for the year 2021, turning its fortunes from the year prior. To remind, in 2020, the company posted a loss of $47.3 million.

The year 2021 has also seen the company deliver strong operational results, bumping its gross average production by 19 percent to 43,440 bopd.

“2021 was characterized by both an improvement in the oil price and operational environment. The price of Dated Brent averaged $71/bbl in the year, up $29/bbl versus the 2020 average, driven by the partial recovery of global demand and the continued regulation by OPEC+ of supply. At the same time, COVID-19 restrictions gradually loosened, with a return to more normal working patterns in the Field. Having taken rapid action in 2020 to protect staff, reduce costs and preserve liquidity, the Company was able to capitalize on these better conditions,” said the chairman, Jaap Huijskes.

This together resulted in the company reporting revenue of $301 million and adjusted EBITDA of $223 million.

He added that since the beginning of 2022, Gulf Keystone has paid a $50 million interim dividend and the company has declared $90 million of additional dividends, comprising a $25 million 2021 annual ordinary dividend for shareholder approval at the Company’s AGM on 24 June 2022 and a $65 million interim dividend payable in May 2022. Including these, prior dividends and $50 million of share buybacks, since 2019 the Company has distributed $340 million to shareholders.

“Capitalizing on a strong balance sheet and improving operating conditions, the Company also resumed investment in the Shaikan Field, restarting drilling activities ahead of schedule in June and bringing two new wells, SH-13 and SH-14, on stream by the end of the year. The company also resumed engagement with the MNR on Gulf Keystone’s vision to develop the Shaikan Field’s almost 800 MMstb of 2P reserves and 2C resources, resulting in the submission of a draft Field Development Plan towards the end of 2021,” he said.

Phase 1 of the draft FDP is expected to enable Gulf Keystone to increase gross production plateau to between 85,000-95,000 bopd while reducing carbon intensity per barrel by over 50% through the implementation of a Gas Management Plan.

“The draft FDP comprises a plan to increase Phase 1 gross production plateau to between 85,000-95,000 bopd while significantly reducing our carbon intensity. We plan to achieve this by expanding the Jurassic gross production plateau up to 85,000 bopd and testing the Triassic reservoir, targeting gross production plateau of up to 10,000 bopd,” added Jon Harris, CEO of Gulf Keystone.

“At the same time, we will implement a Gas Management Plan to eliminate routine flaring through the reinjection of natural gas into the reservoir, underpinning our target to more than halve our scope 1 and 2 emissions per barrel by 2025. The Gas Management Plan is critical to our license to operate in Kurdistan and responds to both GKP’s and the KRG’s desire to eliminate routine flaring and reduce the emissions intensity of the region’s production,” he added.

He further noted that looking ahead to the rest of the year, the company remains focused on delivering gross average production of 44,000- 50,000 bopd, reflecting the anticipated production contribution from SH-15, which is currently being hooked up ahead of the targeted start-up in the second quarter of 2022, and the benefits of an intervention and workover campaign with its existing wells with the primary focus of production assurance and enhancement, where possible.

