Gulf Coast Petchems Project to Support Up to 600 Jobs
Chevron Phillips Chemical has awarded S&B Engineers and Contractors a contract to engineer and build a world-scale unit to produce 1-hexane in Old Ocean, Texas, near Chevron Phillips’ Sweeny complex, S&B reported Tuesday.
S&B pointed out the new unit at Old Ocean will be Chevron Phillips’ second world-scale 1-hexane unit in the United States, with the first being the seven-year-old 1-hexane unit at the Cedar Bayou plant in Baytown, Texas. The contract recipient noted that it built the Cedar Bayou unit as well.
“Our past performance with Chevron Phillips Chemical showcases our ability to execute these world-scale projects safely an on time,” commented David Taylor, S&B’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “As Chevron Phillips looks to the future, we will continue to support the company’s efforts by providing quality engineering and construction services to ensure a successful experience.”
According to S&B, the new unit at Old Ocean will produce up to 266,000 metric tons (586 million pounds) per year of 1-hexane – an ingredient in high-performance polyethylene resin used to produce film and rigid containers for food packaging, detergent, pharmaceuticals, and other applications.
“The S&B team’s experience and track record make them the right contractor for the project as our business expands to meet global demand,” remarked Chevron Phillips Executive Vice President and Polymers and Specialties Mitch Eichelberger. “We are confident S&B will continue to deliver on its commitments as it has in the past while positively contributing to the local economy.”
S&B noted that it expects the Old Ocean project to create 600 construction and engineering jobs at its peak. The firm added that construction will start during the third quarter of this year, with project startup anticipated in 2023.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
