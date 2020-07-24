Gulf Coast LNG Projects in Spotlight
A pair of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects along the U.S. Gulf Coast landed on the list of the most viewed downstream-related articles on Rigzone during the past week. Keep reading to learn more about the projects, along with another popular recent article among downstream readers.
Alabama LNG Supplier Wins Mexico Contract
One article that caught downstream readers’ attention was this report Monday that a small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in McIntosh, Ala., won a five-year contract. The 100,000-gallon-per-day liquefaction facility that Okra Energy Alabama is building will supply containerized LNG to a natural gas distributor serving Mexico’s mining, transport, power generation and other markets. Last year the customer built a pioneering dual LNG and ethane port terminal on Mexico’s Gulf Coast.
LNG Port Proposed for Houston Area
LNG is becoming a more viable, cleaner-burning option for fueling ships worldwide. By 2024 a new facility in Greater Houston could reflect that trend. Pilot LNG LLC is seeking to develop a floating liquefaction plant off Galveston, Texas, that would service LNG-fueled vessels calling on the ports of Galveston, Houston and Texas City. Pilot anticipates a final investment decision on its Galveston LNG Bunker Port project next year.
IOGCC Urges Trump to Investigate Saudis and Russia
The Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission (IOGCC) has passed a resolution urging the Trump administration to investigate “excessive dumping” of crude oil by Saudi Arabia and Russia. Moreover, the resolution – advanced by the chairman of the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) – calls on the administration to “take appropriate action.” The RRC official contends the U.S. government needs to resist threats to American energy dominance.
