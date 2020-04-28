Gulf Coast LNG Project Hits Milestone

Venture Global LNG, Inc. reported Monday that it has raised the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tank roof at its Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility in Cameron Parish, La.

The 1.8-million-pound tank dome and assembly were air-raised into place last Friday, on schedule and just eight months after the Louisiana project’s final investment decision, Venture Global noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

“Air raising allows for better and safer access as well as a faster construction schedule, as the roof can be erected concurrently with the shell,” stated Venture Global, adding the operation took less than two hours using 0.25 pounds per square inch (psi) of pressure.

The company also stated that CB&I Storage Tank Solutions, a unit of McDermott International, Inc., is constructing Calcasieu Pass LNG’s dual 200,000-cubic-meter tanks.

Additionally, Venture Global revealed Monday that the marine perimeter wall – including access road gates – and levee for Calcasieu Pass LNG are complete and that the site is secure. The LNG project developer stated that Weeks Marine and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor Kiewit completed the work three months early.

Because the site is now fully protected, the project’s focus now shifts to the arrival and installation of modular equipment, Venture Global stated. The firm noted the first piperack modules arrived onsite and were successfully installed this month. Equipment for the facility’s 720-megawatt combined cycle gas turbine power plant should begin arriving in May, the company added.

Earlier this month, Venture Global reported that liquefaction equipment for the LNG export project passed a key test conducted at a Baker Hughes facility in Italy.

Calcasieu Pass LNG will boast an LNG export capacity of 10 million tons per annum. Venture Global projects that commercial operations will begin in the fall of 2022.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.