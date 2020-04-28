Gulf Coast LNG Project Hits Milestone
Venture Global LNG, Inc. reported Monday that it has raised the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tank roof at its Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility in Cameron Parish, La.
The 1.8-million-pound tank dome and assembly were air-raised into place last Friday, on schedule and just eight months after the Louisiana project’s final investment decision, Venture Global noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
“Air raising allows for better and safer access as well as a faster construction schedule, as the roof can be erected concurrently with the shell,” stated Venture Global, adding the operation took less than two hours using 0.25 pounds per square inch (psi) of pressure.
The company also stated that CB&I Storage Tank Solutions, a unit of McDermott International, Inc., is constructing Calcasieu Pass LNG’s dual 200,000-cubic-meter tanks.
Additionally, Venture Global revealed Monday that the marine perimeter wall – including access road gates – and levee for Calcasieu Pass LNG are complete and that the site is secure. The LNG project developer stated that Weeks Marine and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor Kiewit completed the work three months early.
Because the site is now fully protected, the project’s focus now shifts to the arrival and installation of modular equipment, Venture Global stated. The firm noted the first piperack modules arrived onsite and were successfully installed this month. Equipment for the facility’s 720-megawatt combined cycle gas turbine power plant should begin arriving in May, the company added.
Earlier this month, Venture Global reported that liquefaction equipment for the LNG export project passed a key test conducted at a Baker Hughes facility in Italy.
Calcasieu Pass LNG will boast an LNG export capacity of 10 million tons per annum. Venture Global projects that commercial operations will begin in the fall of 2022.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- BP Still on to Complete $5.6B Alaska Business Sale
- Energy Turnaround Pro Sees Demand Destruction as Top Issue
- Diamond Offshore CEO Talks Bankruptcy
- US Oil Producers Begin Storing Crude in SPR
- US Silica Holdings Execs, Board Take Pay Cut
- Gulf Coast LNG Project Hits Milestone
- Petronas Rejects Claim That It Shut Down Projects, Rigs
- Neptune Starts Fenja Drilling Campaign
- Brazil Could See $4.5B in Decomm Investments
- Hamm's Continental Sued Over Failed $200MM Oil Deal
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- Chesapeake Adopts Poison Pill After Shares Plummet
- Trump Plans to Help Oilpatch Despite Democrats' Opposition
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- Historic Oil Market Event Highlights US Refinery Rejection
- Oil Lenders Might Hit the Brakes on Bankruptcies
- US Rig Count Falls to 465
- US Fracking Set for Biggest Ever Monthly Drop
- Oil Supply Tsunami Threatens Oklahoma Hub
- Whiting's Bankruptcy Cuts $2.3B of Debt
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs
- Mexico Makes OPEC+ Oil-Output Cuts Deal With Trump
- ConocoPhillips Unveils Curtailment Plans