Gulf Arab Energy Firms Borrow $30.5B in 2021
Gulf Arab energy firms borrowed $30.5 billion in 2021, the highest level in at least 25 years, as the region’s national oil companies sought to inject foreign investment into their balance sheets.
Qatar Energy led the region in issuing debt, according to Bloomberg calculations. The company sold $12.5 billion of bonds in July to fund an expansion of its liquefied natural gas output capacity and cement its position as the world’s biggest exporter.
Energy companies in the United Arab Emirates raised $7.7 billion in new debt, a four-year high for the country. Saudi Aramco, which dominated the region’s energy corporate debt market in the previous two years, was its third-largest borrower in 2021, with $6.5 billion.
The Middle East’s petrostates borrowed more and even sought to sell some energy assets in 2021, in a series of moves that would have been unthinkable a few years ago.
Multi-billion-dollar deals for oil and gas pipeline networks in Saudi Arabia were struck this year, after Abu Dhabi agreed a similar transaction with foreign investors in 2020. Shares in the operating units of some oil companies are being offered in a string of initial public offerings in the UAE.
The global energy transition away from oil and gas in favor of cleaner alternatives is spurring net exporters to leverage or sell their traditional energy assets, said Jon Fitzpatrick, managing director of Gneiss Energy. “You don’t want 100% of something that’s becoming unloved, or you can try and get your friends to join you in the balance sheet,” he said.
Gulf Arab energy companies also sought to raise more debt while weathering the impact of the pandemic on the oil market, according to Carole Nakhle, chief executive officer of consultant Crystol Energy.
“They were already struggling from the repercussions of the collapse in prices in 2014 only to be hit by this triple whammy of low oil prices, coronavirus and decline in volumes,” she said.
Since oil prices are on course to finish the year more than 50% higher than the start, the pressure to raise debt is lessened for energy companies going into 2022. “In terms of corporate debt, we might see that number shrinking next year simply because prices have recovered and the economies are progressing,” said Nakhle.
Saudi Arabia expects to deliver a budget surplus in 2022 -- a reasonable expectation if oil trades at around mid-$70 a barrel, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?
- Energy Transfer Must Pay $410MM for Scrapped Merger
- Commercial Net Pay Found Onshore Egypt
- Kuwait Candidate for OPEC Chief Has Wide Support
- Sustained Demand Recovery Path to Remain Fragile
- Gulf Arab Energy Firms Borrow $30.5B in 2021
- China Cuts Crude Oil Import Quota
- NS2 Ready for Gas Exports
- TDI-Brooks Finishes Gulf of Mexico Geotechnical Program
- Crude Extends Win Streak
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Pioneer Natural Resources Closes $3B+ Deal
- Chevron Dishes Out Extensions For Shelf Drilling Rig Duo
- Oil Rises in Thin Trade
- BP to Buy BP Midstream Partners
- CNOOC Voluntarily Delisting from TSX
- Gas Tankers Hauling USA Fuel Crowd Europe-Bound Sea Lanes
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Sembcorp Marine, Bechtel To Construct Modules For Pluto LNG Train 2