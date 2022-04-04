Growing Risk of Leasing Program Approval Delay

There is a growing risk of a delay in the approval of the next five-year Outer Continental Shelf oil and gas leasing program, according to Fitch Solutions.

There is a growing risk of a delay in the approval of the next five-year Outer Continental Shelf oil and gas leasing program, which in turn raises uncertainty of timeline and regulatory framework for future lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico.

That’s Fitch Solutions’ view, according to Dominika Rzechorzek, an oil and gas analyst at the company, who sent a statement to Rigzone late last week.

“The next five-year Outer Continental Shelf O&G Leasing Program is due by July 1, 2022. Following the example of the 2017-2022 program, the development of such a document is a months-long process with several key steps, including a Request for Information, Draft Proposed Program and a second proposal, all requiring certain comment periods,” Rzechorzek said in the statement.

“According to the report prepared for oil and gas lobby groups - the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) - the Biden administration has yet to prepare and propose a new five-year program,” the Fitch Solutions analyst added in the statement.

“The updates on the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management website indicate that the Draft Proposed Program was released on January 4 2018, with a 60-day comment period. More recently, the Biden Administration has shared limited update on the preparation of the new program. Although we see growing pressure on the Administration to share progress on the proposal preparation, as of now, the oil and gas industry remains in limbo,” Rzechorzek went on to say.

In the statement sent to Rigzone, Rzechorzek noted that the elevated uncertainty regarding the 2022-2027 five-year program, as well as a timeline and regulatory framework for the future lease sales for the Gulf of Mexico, will continue to weaken investor sentiment in the Gulf.

“We do not expect this uncertainty to adversely impact near-term Gulf of Mexico production forecast, which is rather bullish on the back of a strong project pipeline,” Rzechorzek said.

“However, delayed lease sales will weigh on long-term output from this region. In our view, a potentially delayed five-year plan is yet another red flag for the upstream producers in the Gulf of Mexico, who have faced growing regulatory uncertainty, exacerbated by the court’s ruling to cancel the Lease Sale 257 from November 2021,” Rzechorzek added.

“Thus, we are likely to see companies waiting on the sidelines and potentially limiting exploratory investment, should the Administration fail to provide transparent regulatory framework for oil and gas activities in the Gulf,” the Fitch Solutions analyst continued.

When Rigzone asked the U.S. Department of the Interior if it had any comment on Rzechorzek’s statement, the DOI outlined that it had nothing more to add beyond a statement it had sent to Rigzone on March 31.

That statement, which was provided in response to Rigzone’s questions asking the DOI if its five-year program for leasing in the Gulf of Mexico would lapse and if the next five-year offshore leasing program was behind schedule, can be seen below:

“The Interior Department is actively developing its five-year plan for the offshore program. In the meantime, of the more than 11 million acres of offshore federal waters already under lease, more than three-quarters (75.58% or 8.29 million acres) are non-producing”.

