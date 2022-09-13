Grijalva Finds Support For Permitting Reform Opposition

Natural Resources Committee Chair Raul M. Grijalva with 77 other members of Congress sent a letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer expressing strong opposition to including permitting reform legislation in this month’s Continuing Resolution.

This is done in response to the American Petroleum Institute (API) leaking a one-page summary of the permitting reform proposal and draft bill text with an API watermark last month.

As outlined in these documents, the provisions would accelerate permitting review processes and timelines for energy development projects, including fossil fuels.

According to Grijalva, fundamental public health and environmental protections like the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) would effectively be weakened.

“Permitting reform hurts already-overburdened communities, puts polluters on an even faster track and divides the caucus. Now is just not the time,” he said.

In the letter, Grijalva and the 77 co-signees stated that the permitting and public notice and comment provisions mandated by the NEPA were among the only tools local communities have to force careful review of federal projects that may have serious, long-term, environmental, and public health consequences in those communities.

He went on to say that congress should continue to provide increased funding to assist federal agencies in completing the NEPA process but that short-circuiting or undermining the law in the name of ‘reform’ must be opposed.

“According to media reports, there is an agreement to advance a series of anti-environmental and antienvironmental justice provisions through the House, at the behest of the API. These destructive provisions will allow polluting manufacturing and energy development projects to be rushed through before the families who are forced to live near them are even aware of the plans,” the letter said.

“The proposed legislation would restrict public access to the courts to seek remedies against illegal project development; place arbitrary limits on the amount of time the public is given to comment on polluting projects; and curtail public input, environmental review, and government accountability. Additionally, the API plan would require a certain number of harmful fossil fuel projects to be designated as ‘projects of strategic national importance’ to receive priority federal support, assistance, and expedited environmental review. These permitting ‘reforms’ would weaken other important public health protections, including the Clean Water Act and more,” Grijalva also said in the letter.

This is not the only letter opposing this. Namely, over 650 grassroots organizations and environmental, civil rights, and climate-focused advocacy groups, including the NAACP, Indigenous Environmental Network, Climate Justice Alliance, Appalachian Voices, WE ACT, Natural Resources Defense Council, Earthjustice, Union of Concerned Scientists, 350.org, Food & Water Watch, Center for Biological Diversity, Greenpeace, United for Clean Energy, Working for Racial Equity, and others sent a letter to Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi opposing the permitting reform deal.

As for API’s energy permitting provisions, some of the most important include directing the President to designate and periodically update a list of at least 25 high-priority energy infrastructure projects and prioritizing permitting for these projects, setting maximum timelines for permitting reviews – including two years for NEPA reviews for major projects and one year for lower-impact projects, setting a statute of limitations for court challenges, enhancing federal government permitting authority for interstate electric transmission facilities that have been determined by the Secretary of Energy to be in the national interest, and completing the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

In complete opposition to this is Grijalva’s and Donald McEachin’s ‘Environmental Justice For All Act’ which they describe as ‘the most comprehensive environmental justice legislation in history, would strengthen NEPA, among other important provisions.’

In a summary of the Act, Grijalva and McEachin said that it will establish “several environmental justice requirements, advisory bodies, and programs to address the disproportionate adverse human health or environmental effects of federal laws or programs on communities of color, low-income communities, or tribal and indigenous communities.”

According to the two Representatives, “the bill prohibits disparate impacts on the basis of race, color, or national origin as discrimination. Aggrieved persons may seek legal remedy when faced with such discrimination. In addition, the bill directs agencies to follow certain requirements concerning environmental justice. For example, agencies must prepare community impact reports that assess the potential impacts of their actions on environmental justice communities under certain circumstances.”

