Greenpeace To UK PM: Tax Fossil Fuel Profits, Lower Energy Bills

In a matter of hours after the Conservative Party voted to make Rishi Sunak the United Kingdom's third prime minister this year, Greenpeace welcomed him with protests requesting a bigger tax on oil and gas corporations' windfall profits to help people struggling with energy bills.

During the protest, under the slogan ‘Chaos costs lives’, Greenpeace UK members occupied the lobby of the Parliament building in London. They told the new prime minister-in-waiting Rishi Sunak that he ‘can’t ignore the almost seven million households facing fuel poverty.’

They brought in energy bills collected from across the UK to highlight a danger that comes with people not being able to pay their energy and heating bills.

“Rising energy bills and cold homes will cost lives. The UK already has the sixth highest rate of excess winter deaths in Europe. Higher bills also disproportionately impact disabled and older people, people of color, and those from impoverished communities. For instance, many medical and mobility devices require electricity. Meaning, on average, disabled people have much higher energy bills just for using equipment they need in their day-to-day lives. Political leaders have failed to put people first and provide sufficient support for the energy crisis,” Greenpeace UK said.

Greenpeace UK claimed that energy companies stand to make a possible £170 billion ($192 billion) in excess profits over the next two years. According to the organization, something must be done since the ‘quarter of the country’ is in fuel poverty.

They carried on by claiming that the solution to this crisis is simple. Greenpeace UK claims that people need permanently lower bills and the way to solve this is by committing to invest £6 billion ($6 billion) immediately to kickstart ‘a street-by-street insulation program to keep bills low for good.’

Greenpeace UK also noted other measures. One of them is the usual claim of shifting to renewable energy and the other is to properly tax oil and gas companies' excess profits.

“If this government properly taxed record fossil fuel profits, it could help fund extra support for those in need and help pay for a nationwide program to insulate homes. Instead, the last six weeks have seen u-turns on the Conservative manifesto pledge on fracking and new commitments to the North Sea oil and gas, which will wreck our climate and won’t lower our bills,” Greenpeace UK claimed.

“The government has had all year to take adequate action to insulate homes and lower bills. But thanks to the government dragging their heels, bills will be sky high and the climate crisis is going unchecked,” the organization added.

