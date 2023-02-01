Greenpeace Boards Vessel Carrying Shell's Penguins FPSO

Greenpeace activists from Argentina, Turkey, the US, and the UK have boarded a heavy-lift vessel carrying Shell’s FPSO in the Atlantic Ocean with a banner ‘Stop Drilling. Start Paying.’

Just two days ahead of Shell’s profits announcement, four Greenpeace International activists boarded the White Marlin vessel at sea north of the Canary Islands to protest “the climate devastation around the world caused by Shell and the wider fossil fuel industry, without paying a penny towards loss and damage.”

At 8 AM local time on Tuesday, the protesters approached the 51,000-tonne heavy-lift vessel White Marlin in three boats launched from Greenpeace’s Arctic Sunrise ship and used ropes to climb onto the deck.

Two activists occupied the cargo – Shell’s FPSO for the Penguins field. Two other activists attempted to join them but did not manage to board. The platform is a key piece to the development of new eight wells on the Penguins North Sea oil and gas field.

Yeb Saño, Greenpeace Southeast Asia’s executive director signed up as a volunteer with Greenpeace for the protest and is now on board the Arctic Sunrise.

“Shell must stop drilling and start paying. We’re acting today because when Shell extracts fossil fuels it causes a ripple of death, destruction, and displacement around the world, having the worst impact on people who are least to blame for the climate crisis. Shell and the wider fossil fuel industry are bringing the climate crisis into our homes, our families, our landscapes, and oceans. So, we will take them on at sea, at shareholder meetings, in the courtroom, online, and at their headquarters. We won’t stop until we get climate justice. We will make polluters pay,” he said.

“They must take accountability for decades of profiting from climate injustice and pay for the loss and damage they’ve caused. We need a just transition towards cheap, clean, renewable energy in a way that benefits communities, workers, and the climate,” Saño added.

Four brave activists are STILL OCCUPYING a 34,000 tonne oil platform on its way to the Shetland Islands.



It's time for Shell to start paying up for the loss and damage it's caused.#MakeShellPay pic.twitter.com/mJMCfDnX1e — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) February 1, 2023

As for the White Marlin, it is carrying an FPSO unit for a redevelopment project for Shell’s further development from the Penguin field. The production platform is the first new manned vessel for Shell in the northern North Sea for 30 years. At peak production, the project is expected to yield the equivalent of 45,000 barrels of oil per day, and Shell has suggested it could open up further areas for exploration.

It is worth noting that today’s protest comes just a few weeks after Wael Sawan took over as Shell’s new chief executive.

Featured image by: Chris J Ratcliffe / Greenpeace

