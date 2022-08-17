Greenpeace Blocks Vessel Carrying Scarborough Pipes

Greenpeace activists at the German port of Brake have blocked a ship carrying pipelines slated to be delivered to Western Australia for use in Woodside Energy’s Scarborough offshore gas project and painted the words “no new gas” on the side of the vessel.

Around 20 activists blocked the freighter Emma Oldendorff, which was carrying pipes to be used to construct the 270-mile pipeline for Woodside’s Scarborough project off the Western Australian coast.

According to Greenpeace, Woodside’s Burrup Hub project poses a threat to Western Australia’s particularly diverse and sensitive marine life and environments, home to coral reefs, seagrass forests, and rich marine life.

Greenpeace Australia Pacific Head of Clean Transitions Jess Panegyres said the action taken by the German activists demonstrated the global opposition to Woodside’s climate-wrecking plans.

“Woodside is learning the hard way that the world is increasingly united in its desire to shift from dangerous and expensive fossil fuels to clean energy sources like wind and solar. The International Energy Agency and the United Nations have been clear that there is no room for new gas developments if the world is to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and gas demand is set to shrink as the world shifts to renewables.”

“Woodside’s Burrup Hub project – which includes opening the Scarborough and Browse gas fields – is dangerous for our climate and our marine ecosystems. It not only threatens to undermine Australia’s efforts to drastically slash emissions this decade and achieve net zero emissions by 2050, but also puts the future of some of our most iconic marine parks – home to species like humpback whales, turtles, and dugongs – at risk.”

“Woodside should not be allowed to push ahead with the biggest new fossil fuel project in Australia and risk our precious marine life at a time when the world must be transitioning from fossil fuel energy to clean alternatives,” Panegyres stated.

German energy firms RWE and Uniper plan to purchase gas from Woodside commencing in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

RWE and Woodside have agreed that RWE will purchase 0.84 million tons of LNG annually from Woodside for seven years from 2025. Uniper will purchase 2 million tons of LNG from Woodside from 2026.

“Greenpeace Australia Pacific has shown in several studies the devastating consequences that gas production can have on the marine environment. For example, the pipeline would pass directly through the migratory route of humpback whales and the protected Montebello Marine Park – an important breeding ground for sea turtles,” the organization said.

It is worth reminding that the Australian Conservation Foundation (AFC) launched proceedings in the Federal Court of Australia concerning the environmental assessment of the Scarborough project, seeking an injunction to restrain project activities.

In its rebuttal, Woodside said that the project was green-lit by a range of regulators including the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority, the Commonwealth Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, and the Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority following a rigorous assessment process.

As for the project, Scarborough will comprise 13 subsea wells, a semi-submersible floating production unit, and the subsea export pipeline to the Woodside-operated Pluto LNG. The FPU will be built and delivered by McDermott and the first LNG cargo is set for 2026.

According to Marine Traffic data, the 2014-built Emma Oldendorff cargo vessel is still moored in Brake, German. It is set to start its journey towards the Port of Kabil, Indonesia, on September 12.

