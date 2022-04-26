Greenpeace Blocks Russian Tanker From Offloading Oil In Norway

Activists from Greenpeace Nordic in kayaks and boats blocked the oil tanker Ust Luga preventing it from offloading Russian oil into the port.

Activists from Greenpeace Nordic in kayaks and boats blocked the oil tanker Ust Luga on Monday, preventing it from offloading thousands of tons of Russian oil into the port.

Greenpeace said that the ‘peaceful action’ took place in the Oslo Fjord, in the Slagentangen oil port owned by Esso, a Norwegian subsidiary of US-based oil supermajor ExxonMobil.

The activists called on the Norwegian government to ban the import of Russian fossil fuels and demanded that Esso cancels its contracts to buy fossil fuel from Russia during the time of war.

Activists in a boat have chained themselves to the anchor chain to prevent the Ust Luga from going to the pier and offloading. Activists in kayaks display banners that read Oil fuels war’, ‘Stop fuelling the war’, and ‘No war’.

“Oil is not only at the root of the climate crisis but also of wars and conflicts. I am shocked that Norway operates as a free port for Russian oil, which we know finances Putin’s warfare,” Activist and Head of Greenpeace Norway Frode Pleym, said.

“During these two months of Russia’s war of aggression, we have seen horrific images and know the unimaginable suffering of the innocent civilian population of Ukraine. The fact that our government still allows the import of Russian fossil fuels in the current situation is unfathomable,” Pleym added.

The Ust Luga is loaded with 95,000 tons of jet kerosene with a market value of $116 million. The tanker is operated by Novatek, Russia’s second-largest natural gas producer.

Novatek’s largest shareholder is the oligarch Leonid Mikhelson, who has close ties to Vladimir Putin. One-third of Russia’s export income is derived from oil, and Europe buys almost three-fourths of that oil.

“The Ukrainian president has called on Europe to halt Russian fossil fuels. And with good reason. Putin’s sources of revenue must be dried out immediately and banning oil imports is a very good place to start. We need to make this war stop,” Pleym concluded.

Greenpeace added that its Norwegian arm sent strong-worded letters to both Esso and the Norwegian government, demanding an end to all Russian oil and gas.

