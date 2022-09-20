Greenpeace Activists Block Unloading Of Russian Gas In Finland

Activists from Greenpeace Nordic have stopped the ship Coral Energice from unloading its cargo of Russian fossil gas at an LNG terminal in Röyttä, Tornio, Northern Finland.

Greenpeace activists in kayaks prevented the ship from docking while climbers occupied the cranes that were supposed to unload the gas from the ship. The activists also demanded from the Finnish government to immediately stop imports of Russian fossil gas.

“It’s completely unacceptable that Russian fossil gas is still allowed to flow into Finland, more than six months after Putin began his invasion of Ukraine. The Finnish government and prime minister Sanna Marin must ban all Russian fossil fuel imports immediately. The state-owned company Gasum should not be allowed to continue funding the war in Ukraine”, says Olli Tiainen, climate and energy campaigner at Greenpeace Nordic.

Finnish state-owned company Gasum is importing gas from Gazprom and Novatek to Finland and Sweden. According to Greenpeace, importing is being done sometimes directly, but more recently, via a more intricate arrangement where the gas is first transshipped to other vessels at sea. Gasum’s customers in Finland include maritime and shipping operators as well as forest and steel industry companies.

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin stated earlier this year that Finland would be able to cut off all Russian fossil fuel imports fast and the minister for state ownership steering Tytti Tuppurainen commented in August that the LNG imports from Russia should be stopped because Finland, as well as all of Europe, should not be dependent on Russian energy.

“Talks about the end of Russian gas imports have now been heard for months, but Gasum is still operating as if the war didn’t exist. The current energy crisis in Europe is caused by Russia’s aggression, and it should be a turning point for Finland and all of Europe. Now is the time we really need to transition away from fossil fuels that fuel both conflicts and crises,” Tiainen added.

The director for the terminal's operator Manga LNG Mika Kolehmainen said the action took place at the Tornio port. The operator said that two Greenpeace ships were outside the terminal's area, close to the Swedish border.

It is worth noting that Russia cut gas deliveries by pipeline to Finland in May claiming there were issues with payments but deliveries by sea have continued.

