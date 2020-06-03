Greenlee Retiring as President of ExxonMobil Upstream Business
Steve Greenlee, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Business Development Co., has elected to retire on July 1 after more than 38 years of service.
In conjunction with the announcement, the company’s board has named Linda DuCharme as president of ExxonMobil Upstream Business Development Co. and elected her vice president of Exxon Mobil Corp. She will retain her current position as president of ExxonMobil Upstream Integrated Solutions Co.
Greenlee joined Exxon Production Research Co. in 1981 after receiving a bachelor’s degree in geology from Duke University and a master’s degree in geological oceanography from the University of Rhode Island. Greenlee became upstream advisor at Exxon Mobil Corporation headquarters in Irving, Texas in 2002 and was appointed vice president for Asia Pacific, ExxonMobil Exploration Co. in 2004. He was elected president of ExxonMobil Upstream Research Co. in 2009 and president of ExxonMobil Exploration Co. in 2010.
DuCharme joined Exxon Co. USA in 1986 after graduating from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. Working for ExxonMobil Gas and Power Marketing, in 2011 DuCharme transferred to London as director of ExxonMobil International Ltd. for Europe, Russia and Caspian. She assumed the role of vice president of Americas, Africa and Asia Pacific New Markets in 2015.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Pioneer Energy Emerges From Chapter 11
- Greenlee Retiring as President of ExxonMobil Upstream Business
- McDermott Divests Pipe Fabrication Business
- BP Southern Africa Appoints New CEO
- Analysts Increase Oil Price Forecast
- UK Energy Sees Rise in Female Leaders
- Cooksen Joins Targa Board
- OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
- Brent Over $40 as OPEC+ Cut Extension Looks Likely
- Petrobras Divesting Partial Stake in Espírito Santo Basin
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- More Industry Job Cuts Coming
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- US Rig Count Still in Freefall at 301
- Basic Energy Consolidates Regions to Slash Costs
- Suttles to Take on Additional Role at Ovintiv
- Study Shows New Offshore Canada Oil Presence
- Shale Oil Production Bouncing Back With Prices
- Seadrill to Delist from NYSE
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Chesapeake Revives Going Concern Warning
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318