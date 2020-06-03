Greenlee Retiring as President of ExxonMobil Upstream Business

He plans to retire in July after more than 38 years of service with the company.

Steve Greenlee, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Business Development Co., has elected to retire on July 1 after more than 38 years of service.

In conjunction with the announcement, the company’s board has named Linda DuCharme as president of ExxonMobil Upstream Business Development Co. and elected her vice president of Exxon Mobil Corp. She will retain her current position as president of ExxonMobil Upstream Integrated Solutions Co.

Greenlee joined Exxon Production Research Co. in 1981 after receiving a bachelor’s degree in geology from Duke University and a master’s degree in geological oceanography from the University of Rhode Island. Greenlee became upstream advisor at Exxon Mobil Corporation headquarters in Irving, Texas in 2002 and was appointed vice president for Asia Pacific, ExxonMobil Exploration Co. in 2004. He was elected president of ExxonMobil Upstream Research Co. in 2009 and president of ExxonMobil Exploration Co. in 2010.

DuCharme joined Exxon Co. USA in 1986 after graduating from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. Working for ExxonMobil Gas and Power Marketing, in 2011 DuCharme transferred to London as director of ExxonMobil International Ltd. for Europe, Russia and Caspian. She assumed the role of vice president of Americas, Africa and Asia Pacific New Markets in 2015.

