GreenGasUSA, Pilgrim's Pride Commission RNG Facility in Sumter

GreenGasUSA, in partnership with Pilgrim’s Pride, has commissioned a renewable natural gas (RNG) project at Pilgrim’s poultry processing facility in Sumter, South Carolina. GreenGasUSA said in a media release that the project is expected to inject RNG into the pipeline by the end of the month.

GreenGasUSA said the project is an upgrade of existing methane capture capabilities and a previous investment to convert biogas from wastewater stream. Biogas is now upgraded to pipeline quality RNG, it said.

“This project represents another significant win for South Carolina agriculture and industry and our environment. It is a demonstration of industries coming together and leading our collective journey into a lower carbon future while creating economic and environmental benefits for our communities”, Marc Fetten, GreenGas CEO and Founder, said.

“The renewable energy produced at this project is enough to power almost all the homes of the entire workforce working at the Pilgrim’s Sumter plant, and is produced from what, until recently, was simply a waste stream”.

GreenGasUSA added that the Sumter RNG project marks the first operational site resulting from its strategic partnership focused on circular economy technologies and converting waste streams into renewable energy.

“Projects like the collaboration between Pilgrim’s Pride and GreenGasUSA at the Sumter facility enable participation from the agricultural sector in the circular economy”, Hugh Weathers, South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture, said.

“Our partnership with GreenGasUSA in Sumter is a prime example of how Pilgrim’s can implement innovative solutions to reduce our GHG footprint and unlock value for our business. Given these efforts, we can strengthen America’s food supply and create a better future for our communities where we operate”, Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim’s CEO, said.

