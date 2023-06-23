Green Hydrogen Supply Secured for TotalEnergies-operated Leuna Refinery

TotalEnergies has signed a deal with VNG for the delivery of green hydrogen to the Leuna refinery as decarbonizing efforts continue.

TotalEnergies has tagged the German natural gas distribution company VNG to supply green hydrogen to its operated Leuna refinery.

TotalEnergies said that under the agreement, green hydrogen will be produced from renewable electricity with a 30 MW electrolyzer in Bad Lauchstädt, built and operated by VNG with its partner Uniper.

This agreement contributes to the decarbonization of the Leuna refinery and will reduce the site's annual CO2 emissions by up to 80,000 tons by 2030, TotalEnergies outlined. Furthermore, the pipeline connection to the Bad Lauchstädt Energy Park will give the Leuna refinery access to the future European hydrogen infrastructure and the international markets for green hydrogen, TotalEnergies said in a statement.

"This project is fully in line with TotalEnergies' ambition to decarbonize all hydrogen used in its European refineries by 2030. Our ambition is to replace the gray hydrogen with low carbon hydrogen, representing a reduction of 3 million tons of CO2 per year by 2030," said Jean-Marc Durand, Senior Vice President, TotalEnergies Refining Base Chemicals Europe.

Decarbonizing European refineries

TotalEnergies noted that it focuses on decarbonizing the hydrogen used in its European refineries, a move that it said should reduce CO2 emissions by 3 Mt per year by 2030. In addition to a partnership launched in 2021 at the Normandy refinery, TotalEnergies and Air Liquide signed a partnership agreement in November 2022 to build an innovative, circular system at the Grandpuits biorefinery to produce and harness renewable hydrogen, the company reminded.

Furthermore, in a separate statement, the company said it is investing €400 million to convert the site into a zero-crude platform, primarily focused on producing SAF from circular feedstock such as animal fat and used cooking oil. Grandpuits will be able to produce 210,000 tons/y of SAF as of 2025, and a new investment has been announced to produce a further 75,000 tons/y by 2027, TotalEnergies highlighted.

At La Mède, the Masshylia project to produce hydrogen in partnership with Engie is moving forward. TotalEnergies said it has invested €340 million to convert its refinery into a biorefinery. Biodiesel produced at La Mède is already being used to make SAF at the TotalEnergies Oudalle plant near Le Havre. TotalEnergies is studying a new investment to have the capacity to process at La Mède, by 2024, 100 percent waste from the circular economy (used cooking oil and animal fat) to produce biofuels and SAF by coprocessing.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com