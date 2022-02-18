Green Hydrogen Pioneer Receives Record $230MM Investment

Hy2gen AG, a green hydrogen investment platform, has completed an investment round worth around $230 million.

The capital will be used for the construction of facilities in several geographies including Europe, producing green hydrogen-based fuels for maritime and ground transport, aviation, and industrial applications. The investment, which is the largest private green hydrogen-focused capital raise to date, is led by Hy24 with Mirova, CDPQ, and Technip Energies as a strategic investor.

“As early as 2021, we were looking for the best possible combination of financial and strategic investors to build e-fuel production facilities. These have the potential to decarbonize entire industries and transport sectors. We are now very pleased that all parties have sealed the largest investment in this segment,” Cyril Dufau-Sansot, CEO of Hy2gen, said.

“The magic combination for success in Hydrogen scale-up is sizable projects in strategic basins, strong stakeholder support from off-take to project financing and execution, and the leadership of expert teams for development and steering. This is what Hy2gen has successfully gathered around the table. This first investment made by our Clean H2 Fund allows Hy24 to step into its role as a catalyst for hydrogen-based projects at scale to foster the energy transition,” Pierre-Etienne Franc, CEO of Hy24, added.

Hy2gen is one of the leading players in the green hydrogen industry with 880MW in planning and construction and a further 12GW of projects in development.

Hy24 is a joint venture between Ardian and FiveT Hydrogen specializing purely in clean hydrogen investments. The Clean H2 Infra Fund managed by Hy24, with $1.14 billion raised, intends to unlock strategic and large-scale projects under development to accelerate the scaling up of hydrogen markets.

“Mirova is committed to financing sustainable solutions for the energy transition. We are convinced that green hydrogen has a key role to play in the decarbonization of the industry and are proud to partner with Hy2gen and support their ambition to become a key player in the deployment of this energy of the future,” claimed Raphaël Lance, Head of Mirova’s Energy Transition Infrastructure Funds.

“We are partnering and investing in Hy2gen, a first-mover developer in the green hydrogen value chain. This will further strengthen our key market positioning in green hydrogen and its derivatives. This investment confirms the consistency of our partnership choices to deliver on our strategy. We look forward to contributing our engineering capabilities and our proven project delivery expertise to the concretization and acceleration of Hy2gen projects,” says Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer of Technip Energies.

It is worth noting that Nomura Greentech acted as an exclusive financial adviser to Hy2gen. Société Générale acted as exclusive financial adviser to Hy24 and Mirova. Legal advisors included Baker Tilly acting for Hy2gen, Bird & Bird acting for Hy24 and Mirova, Jones Day acting for CDPQ, and Clifford Chance acting for Technip Energies.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com