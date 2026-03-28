Greek Shipowner Sends Another Tanker Out Through Hormuz

A Greek shipowner sent another oil tanker outbound through the Strait of Hormuz.

A Greek shipowner sent another oil tanker outbound through the Strait of Hormuz, demonstrating a willingness to navigate the vital trade at a time when a vast majority of shipping companies continue to avoid it because of the Iran war.

The 900-foot Marathi, hauling about a million barrels of Saudi Arabian crude, popped up near the Indian oil port of Sikka on Thursday, vessel tracking and port information compiled by Bloomberg show.

It means the vessel has passed through the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that’s otherwise remained largely blocked to commercial shipping since the US and Israel attacked Iran.

The Marathi’s voyage marks at least the third vessel controlled by Athens-based Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd. to have passed through. The vessel’s signal was off while it navigated what is the world’s most important maritime oil channel.

Iran clarified this week that ships from “hostile” nations are barred from navigating the strait, but overall maritime traffic remains all but halted, tracking shows.

Traders are watching Hormuz activity closely because its effective closure has choked off Middle East oil exports, causing storage tanks to fill and forcing regional producers to curtail output.

Dynacom declined to comment.

The firm also sent the oil tankers, the Shenlong and the Smyrni, through the narrow waterway earlier this month.