Greek Coast Guard Fires Warning Shots Near Turkish Island

This is the latest escalation in tensions between Turkey and Greece.

On September 11, the Greek Coast Guard fired warning shots at a Comoros Flagged Ro-Ro vessel 11nm southwest of the Turkish Island of Bozcaada in the Aegean Sea, Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA) stated.

“The Greek coastguard confirmed that it fired ‘warning shots’ as the captain of the cargo vessel refused to allow an inspection after it was observed ‘moving suspiciously’ in Greek territorial waters off the island of Lesbos,” the MSTA noted.

“Greece frequently conducts boardings in this region as it is a known route for smuggling Mideast migrants to the EU. This is the latest escalation in tensions between Turkey and Greece which have heightened in recent weeks due to allegations of airspace violations and militarization of Aegean islands,” the MSTA added.

Although Dryad did not name the vessel in its latest MSTA, several reports have pegged it as the ‘Anatolian’.

Back in a previous MSTA released on May 30, Dryad highlighted that the IRGC detained two Greek flagged oil tankers in the Persian Gulf on May 27. The incident came against the backdrop of the seizure of the Iranian crude oil tanker anchored off the Greek Island of Evia in the Aegean Sea on May 26, the MSTA noted at the time, adding that Iran claimed the vessels were detained over unspecified ‘maritime violations’.

Libya Situation

Dryad’s latest MSTA also noted that, in Libya, there are reports of significant mobilization of pro-Bashagha forces on the Western outskirts of Tripoli.

“Pro-Bashagha armed groups, who have recently been driven out of Tripoli, have converged in Al-Aziziyah and Zintan,” the MSTA stated.

“There are reports that forces loyal to General Haftar have joined the camp at Al-Aziziyah despite previous claims that he would remain neutral in the clashes. Dbeibah is similarly mobilizing forces reportedly armed with Turkish TB2 drones to pre-empt the attacks in the Wershefana district,” the MSTA added.

“There is highly likely to be clashes on the Western outskirts of Tripoli in the short-term. Whilst initially these clashes will likely be distanced from Tripoli port infrastructure an increase in the port risk profile is possible in the short-to-medium term,” the MSTA continued.

In its previous MSTA, Dryad noted that there were clashes between Libyan armed factions on the western outskirts of Tripoli in Wasrshafala as GNU allied forces further consolidated their power over the capital.

The MSTA prior to that highlighted that deadly clashes had broken out in Libya between militias loyal to parliament elected Prime Minister Bashagha and UN-backed Prime Minister Dbeibah.

