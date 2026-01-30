Greece Warns Shipowners Against Sailing Near Iran Coast

Greece, home to the world's largest oil tanker fleet, told the nation's vessel owners to do what they can to stay away from Iran's coast.

Greece, home to the world’s largest oil tanker fleet, told the nation’s vessel owners to do what they can to stay away from Iran’s coast — a task that is all but impossible for those entering the Persian Gulf to collect cargoes of Middle East crude.

Shipowners were directed to sail closer to the United Arab Emirates and Oman when transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to two advisories seen by Bloomberg. They were issued by the Greek shipping ministry to local shipowner associations on Jan. 27 and 29.

The advisories said more warships were operating near the strait and warned that the European Union’s latest sanctions on Iran risked further inflaming tensions around Hormuz, the Persian Gulf and southern parts of the Red Sea.

They were sent to the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, the Union of Greek Shipowners and the Hellenic Shortsea Shipowners Association. A spokesman for Greece’s shipping ministry confirmed the notices had been sent.

The global shipping community and oil traders are closely watching developments in the Middle East after the US dispatched an aircraft-carrier strike group to the region. President Donald Trump said he hoped he would not have to use it against Iran, which monitoring groups have accused of killing thousands of people during recent protests.

The Strait of Hormuz is critical to the global oil supply, with roughly a quarter of the world’s seaborne crude passing through the corridor. Much of that oil is transported on Greek-owned vessels. Greece is the biggest tanker owner by tonnage, according to Clarkson Research Services, a unit of the world’s largest shipbroker.