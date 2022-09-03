Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Needs $5B Of Investment, Sall Says

Senegal needs as much as $5 billion of investment to develop the next phase of a key offshore gas field.

Senegal needs as much as $5 billion of investment to develop the next phase of a key offshore gas field, according to the West African nation’s President Macky Sall.

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project, straddling the border between Senegal and Mauritania, is being developed by BP Plc and Kosmos Energy Ltd. Production for the first phase is scheduled to start next year, while the next phase may begin extracting the fuel as early as 2024, Sall said at an oil and gas conference in the city of Diamniadio.

Final investment decisions for phase two of the GTA project should be made by September, and for the Yakaar-Teranga field, which is also being developed by BP and Kosmos, later this year, Mamadou Fall Kane, Sall’s adviser on oil and gas, said in an interview last month.

Sall is keen to divert most of the gas from the second phase to help develop his $25 billion economy, where almost half of the population lives in poverty. He wants to use the fuel to build a petrochemical industry and generate electricity.

The GTA field will deliver enough fuel to produce 2.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas in the first phase, increasing to 5 million tons in the second, Sall said.

A majority of the initial production is destined for exports. Only a small portion will be used locally to generate about 250 megawatts of power, according to Sall.

“For the second phase of GTA, we need ensure that a bigger portion is used” to build local industries, he said.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Corp., Japan’s biggest trading house, is in talks to help Senegal’s state-owned oil company build a fertilizer plant. The facility will use gas from the Yakaar-Teranga offshore field by 2024, Manar Sall, managing director of the oil company Petrosen, said by phone from Dakar.

“In the global context of a shortage of fertilizers, it would be entirely appropriate to explain that gas is an essential component of petrochemicals which contributes in the manufacture of fertilizer,” the president said. “It is a new opportunity for industrialization, technology transfer, job creation and growth.”

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com