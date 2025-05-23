Greater Tokyo CCS Partners, JOGMEC Agree to Continue Study Works

'The project will involve studying the feasibility of capturing CO2 emitted from Nippon Steel's East Nippon Works Kimitsu Area and multiple industries in the Keiyo Industrial Zone'.

INPEX Corp., Nippon Steel Corp. and Kanto Natural Gas Development Co. Ltd. have signed a consignment agreement with the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) ensuring the continuation of engineering and design works for a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project planned to serve industrial emitters in the Greater Tokyo Area.

“In connection with this, JOGMEC commissioned a survey on the implementation of advanced CCS projects in 2023, and engineering and design work for advanced CCS projects in 2024, both of which were jointly undertaken by the parties”, INPEX said in an online statement. “Through these commissioned projects, the parties conducted feasibility studies on CO2 separation, recovery, transportation and storage in the initial phase, and basic engineering and design for the entire CCS value chain and appraisal of CO2 storage potential in the subsequent phase.

“The consignment contract for FY2025 was concluded to enable the parties to continue the basic engineering and design and appraisal work initiated last year.

“The project will involve studying the feasibility of capturing CO2 emitted from Nippon Steel’s East Nippon Works Kimitsu Area and multiple industries in the Keiyo Industrial Zone in the Tokyo metropolitan area, transporting the CO2 through pipelines and storing the CO2 off the East Coast of the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture (offshore saline aquifer).

“Each company will leverage its respective technological capabilities and knowledge to jointly conduct studies and surveys in each segment of the CCS value chain, including CO2 separation, capture, transportation and storage toward the commercialization of CCS”.

On April 1 INPEX and Kanto Natural Gas established a joint venture (JV) to accelerate research and planning for the project. The JV, called Metropolitan CCS Ltd., will be the “core company tasked with technical evaluation, including CO2 storage assessment and the study of potential routes for pipeline installation, as well as business evaluation”, INPEX said then.

The Japanese international oil and gas exploration and production company owns 85 percent of Metropolitan CCS. Kanto Natural Gas Development, based in Chiba Prefecture’s Mobara City, holds 15 percent. Metropolitan CCS is based in Chiba City.

Meanwhile Nippon Steel, whose emissions will be captured and sequestered by the project, is tasked with the capture and separation components, according to INPEX.

Under its business plan through 2035 Inpex has set lower-carbon solutions leveraging CCS and hydrogen as one of its growth pathways. It aims to attract third-party emitters.

Nippon Steel, meanwhile, sees CCS as a key technology in reaching its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

