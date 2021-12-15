Granholm Stresses Biden Admin and Oil Must Work Together

The U.S. Energy Secretary noted that all were in agreement with the importance of affordable, reliable and low-carbon energy for the nation.

During the 131st meeting of the National Petroleum Council (NPC) on Tuesday, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm stressed that the Biden administration and the oil and gas industry need to work together.

Granholm urged collaboration in the meeting to both increase oil and natural gas production and to pursue opportunities to develop low-carbon energy. The U.S. Energy Secretary noted that all were in agreement with the importance of affordable, reliable and low-carbon energy for the nation.

The NPC unanimously endorsed undertaking a hydrogen energy study during the meeting, in response to Granholm’s request for advice last month. The study will explore challenges and develop a roadmap to at-scale deployment of low and zero carbon hydrogen energy through the entire value chain – including production, storage, liquefaction, transportation and end uses – the NPC outlined.

In other action at the meeting, the NPC elected Darren W. Woods to serve its chair for the traditional one-year term. Woods is the chairman, president and chief executive officer of ExxonMobil Corporation. He has been a member of the NPC since 2017 and has served as vice chair since 2019.

Granholm Letter

In a letter to NPC Chair J. Larry Nichols in November, Granholm requested the NPC conduct a study on the deployment of low and zero carbon hydrogen energy at scale through the entire value chain.

“This effort should focus on production and delivery (both from fossil fuel and renewable sources); the potential impact on the power generation, industrial process, residential, commercial, and transportation sectors; and the needed infrastructure and storage requirements,” Granholm stated in the letter.

“Policy, regulatory, and technical challenges to the use of hydrogen should be identified and recommendations provided to enable use at scale,” Granholm added.

In the letter, Granholm noted that hydrogen has the potential to decarbonize a variety of energy market sectors for energy, including industrial, power, residential, commercial, and transportation, and serve as a renewable energy storage mechanism. Granholm highlighted that technologies exist today to produce low carbon and renewable hydrogen at reasonable scale, but added that economically supplying these market sectors at significant scale poses commercial, logistical, regulatory, and technical challenges.

Net Zero by 2050

Granholm was sworn in as the 16th Secretary of Energy on February 25, becoming the second woman to lead the U.S. Department of Energy. According to a statement posted on the DOE’s website, Granholm will lead DOE in helping America achieve President Biden’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 by advancing cutting-edge clean energy technologies, creating millions of good-paying union clean energy jobs, and building an equitable clean energy future.

The NPC is a federally chartered and privately funded advisory committee, established by the Secretary of the Interior in 1946 at the request of President Harry S Truman. The purpose of the NPC is solely to advise, inform and make recommendations to the Secretary of Energy with respect to any matter relating to oil and natural gas, or to the oil and gas industries, submitted to it or approved by the Secretary, the NPC notes on its website. The NPC states that it does not concern itself with trade practices, nor does it engage in any of the usual trade association activities.

The NPC membership comprises approximately 200 members, representing all segments of the oil and natural gas industries, as well as a broad cross section of non-industry members.

