Grain LNG Terminal Posts Nearly 103,000GWh in New One-Year High

The UK's Grain LNG terminal hit a new utilization record of nearly 45 percent.

The United Kingdom’s Grain liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal made a domestic grid contribution of 102,589 gigawatt hours in the 12 months to May, hitting a new utilization record of nearly 45 percent, the operator said.

The total sendout from June 2022 to May 2023 is equivalent to almost 14 percent of total gas demand in Great Britain, the National Grid Group PLC said in a press release Monday.

The Isle of Grain facility also unloaded 111 ships over the same period, “demonstrating its continued global reach and operational capabilities”, said the electricity and gas supplier, which also operates in the USA.

National Grid earlier posted a record number of ships berthing at Grain LNG from April 2022 to March 2023. The terminal saw 102 vessels berth during the period, breaking the previous high of 71 ships, in 2019-20, the London-headquartered owner said April 5.

Grain LNG can hold about 35.31 million cubic feet (MMcf), making it the biggest in Europe in terms of storage capacity. The European Union’s largest in terms of storage capacity, the Barcelona LNG Terminal, can hold up to an estimated 26.84 MMcf, according to the latest European Commission data, published December 20.

“For our customers, Grain LNG provides the ability to store the gas and send it out when the market conditions are right”, Grain LNG terminal import manager Simon Culkin said in Monday’s announcement.

“With the ability to swing from minimum to maximum flows within a short period of time, it is also an ideal partner to intermittent renewables”.

Alternative to Russia

Culkin also said of the latest milestone, “Given the UK’s energy integration with Europe, the last twelve months have seen high levels of exports via the interconnectors”.

While a major natural gas importer in the continent, the UK shipped 829.89 billion cubic feet (23.5 billion cubic meters) of natural gas to the EU last year, up over three times from 2021, according to official UK data. The surge was due to Europe looking away from its top supplier Russia as a punitive response to the invasion of Ukraine February 2022.

“LNG infrastructure was utilized to allow the UK to act as a land-bridge to increase natural gas imports to mainland Europe as it pivoted away from Russian gas”, the Energy Security and Net Zero Department said in a report March 30.

The UK exports gas to mainland Europe through its two interconnectors with Belgium and the Netherlands. It also ships lesser volumes to the Republic of Ireland.

Record Truck Fueling

Grain LNG also saw record LNG truck fueling in March with 369 loads.

“According to customer feedback, the increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuelled trucks on the road and the opening of more LNG truck fuelling stations are the main reasons for this achievement”, National Grid said April 5.

The London-based company added, “As more companies look for environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternatives to diesel fuel, LNG is gaining popularity in the trucking industry”.

“The use of LNG not only reduces carbon emissions but also helps companies save money on fuel costs. This has resulted in an increase in the number of LNG fuelled trucks on the road”, it said.

New Auction

In July 2022 National Grid issued an invitation for expressions of interest for Grain LNG offering at least a total of 12.71 MMcf (360,000 cubic meters) of storage and 300GWh a day of regasification capacity.

The planned auction would replace contracts ending 2029.

“As the capacity already exists, this will enable Grain LNG to uniquely offer short term contracts of five years or more and should result in significantly lower cost capacity versus new build terminals”, National Grid said July 4.

Companies can submit their expression of interest by August 15.

