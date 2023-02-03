Gov't Tampering Puts Australian Gas Market In Unenviable Position

Gas prices in Australia already spiked 400 percent above normal levels in 2022, and this year's winter is just around the corner.

Gas-rich, commercially attractive resources, a stable investment environment, and a trusted LNG supplier – Australia’s reputation across the global gas industry has rarely been rivaled for decades. Yet today, the country finds itself amid an energy crisis.

The government’s response is intervention. Blaming rising energy bills on the conflict in Ukraine, the Albanese administration last month announced “responsible and meaningful action on gas prices” across eastern Australia. What this means is a temporary price cap set at $7.70/mmbtu for the next 12 months for uncontracted gas in the wholesale market.

Nobody likes high energy prices, and the price cap has been welcomed by gas buyers and consumer groups. But markets exist for a reason. This will exacerbate future gas shortages and likely drive prices up rather than have the opposite effect. The previously unthinkable specter of energy rationing is now thinkable, Wood Mackenzie believes.

Northeast Asian LNG buyers will be having sleepless nights over the prospect of Australia’s Gas Supply Guarantee Mechanism morphing into a more concrete domestic market obligation. Japan has already sought reassurance this will not happen.

But the finger can’t just be pointed at the government. While the gas price cap has been met with derision from the gas industry, this is a crisis long in the making. Domestic producers themselves have struggled to find solutions, passively shouldering the blame for rising prices.

How did eastern Australia get into this crisis?

It’s no secret that the east coast market is structurally short of gas supply. And unlike in Europe where high prices and demand-side management efforts have helped reduce non-power demand, east coast gas demand is sticky. New supply is still needed in power generation and industry.

But this supply is thin on the ground. For east coast producers such as Santos, Beach Energy, Cooper, and Arrow Energy this isn’t about the resource, it’s about overcoming stringent ESG requirements and rising activism to access capital. In simpler times, more than a tcf of new east coast supply would be sanctioned over the next few years. But this looks challenging without far more visible government support.

What does this mean for future prices?

If LNG imports determine the domestic gas price, longer-term gas prices will be well above the $7.70/mmbtu cap – and more volatile – unless the material new supply is sanctioned.

Although the price cap excludes new supply from undeveloped fields, this doesn’t mean things can’t change. Pre-FID projects like Narrabri and those in the Beetaloo and Gippsland basins would look increasingly marginal with the prospect of further market intervention.

Can’t eastern Australia just power on with less gas?

Australia requires gas for power generation as well as other industrial uses including mineral processing, mining, chemical production, and fertilizer. Gas is also critical to reducing coal demand in power and as a backup for intermittent renewables. Simply adding more wind and solar won’t change this.

With LNG imports now likely delayed until at least the mid-2020s as Europe draws on uncontracted supply, underinvestment in domestic supply could also mean higher emissions as less gas equals more coal. There’s just no immediate alternative.

Is the price cap a taste of what’s to come?

Across the industry, sentiment is clear that gas price caps will reduce investment – a cost-plus system doesn’t work for the risk profile of gas projects. And the fear of many is that an interventionist approach sows the seeds of greater crisis down the track – to which policymakers see the solution being even more intervention. Australia was already a difficult place to sanction gas projects, further eroding market forces won’t improve this.

How will this impact Australia’s image as a reliable gas partner?

For many foreign partners and investors, the Australian government’s willingness to intervene in the domestic gas market with minimal industry consultation is unsettling. Some may re-evaluate the country’s risk profile, not least Australia’s major LNG buyers.

What needs to happen next?

Due to the build time of gas projects, there will not be a significant additional gas supply in the next few years. Despite this, the government can work with suppliers to show that gas has a role in Australia’s energy transition. Removing hurdles for new gas projects to ensure there is sufficient gas for heating, power, and industry will help reduce energy prices in the longer term.

It should also allow emissions to be reduced if coal power plants are shut down and industry moves from higher emission sources like gasoil/diesel to gas. The alternative is to subsidize Australians to move away from cooking and heating with natural gas. Neither policy will be politically easy as opposition to any new oil and gas projects continues to rise and subsidizing residential moves away from gas will not be cheap.

But this isn’t only about government. Woodmac believes that gas consumers must clearly articulate their gas requirements until 2050. And producers must act in concert, emphasizing to the government and the wider public that it is precisely the shortfall in investment that is causing prices to rise. If producers want less short-term intervention, then doing nothing isn’t an option.

What happens over the next 12 months and beyond remains uncertain, the company stated. But misalignment between government, producers, and consumers is stark and it would be incredible if all required future investment survives unscathed. The sky isn’t yet falling in on the east coast gas market, but unless the key stakeholders address the underlying structural causes of high prices, Australia’s energy crisis will have further to run.

