Governments Arguing Over Who Should Pay For Climate Change
Diplomats from 40 countries meeting in Germany for a two-day summit made some progress in negotiating over how wealthy nations should compensate developing countries for the losses and damage caused by climate change.
“We, as industrialized economies, have to live up to our responsibilities and promises that we made in Paris,” said German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock in a speech as the talks started. “Industrialized countries have a special responsibility as big emitters.”
Led by the foreign ministries of Germany and Egypt, the annual Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin followed a similar gathering in the German city of Bonn that took place a month ago. These smaller meetings throughout the year allow climate diplomats to work on the technical details that could lead to bigger deals signed at United Nations-sponsored Conference of Parties, or COP, talks. This year’s COP is due to take place in November in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
During the Bonn meeting in June, developed nations refused to put the issue of compensation on the official agenda for COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, outraging delegates from developing nations as well as climate activists.
The contentious question of how rich countries should compensate poorer ones is known in climate policy jargon as “loss and damage.” Wealthy nations have emitted the lion’s share of the greenhouse gases that are warming the planet, but developing nations are suffering the most from extreme events linked to global warming.
The mood in Berlin was more relaxed than it was in Bonn. Country delegates talked about their views and experiences in small groups. That helped ease the tension, observers said, between rich countries — which think loss and damage should be applied through existing climate finance mechanisms — and developing ones, which want new mechanisms to be set up.
“There’s still a lot to do until COP27,” said Carolina Cecilio, policy advisor on risk and resilience at Brussels nonprofit E3G. “But I think that because there was an open and honest exchange in small groups, they might be moving toward an acceptance that loss and damage has to become an agenda item of some sort.”
A failure to address the issue at the highest level would mean a failure for the COP27 meeting, the first COP to take place in an African nation since 2011, said Mohamed Adow, director of energy and climate at the think tank Power Shift Africa.
“I can’t see a path for success at COP27 without solidarity being extended to the most vulnerable,” he said. “There is no way we can leave Sharm el-Sheikh with a good outcome if that is not going to include assurances for the most vulnerable.”
--With assistance from John Ainger.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Oil-Pipeline Outage Adds To Biden Saudi Visit Fail
- Current Texas Oil And Gas Employment Might Be As Good As It Gets
- U.S. Gas Output To Hit Record High By End-2022. More Growth In 2023.
- U.S. Coast Guard Contains Over 1 Mn Gallons From Longest Oil Spill
- Democrats Urging Biden to Declare Climate Emergency
- EU GDP Could Drop 1.5 Pct If Russian Gas Supply Halts
- Equinor Restarts Production From Peregrino Field Off Brazil
- Worley Helping Shell Cut GOM Assets Carbon Intensity
- Russia Raises July Oil Output Due To Refineries Ramp Up
- Eni Begins First Vegetable Oil Production For Biorefining In Kenya
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- Top Headlines: Ships Seized in Mariupol and More
- VIDEO: 6700 Ton Valhall Platform Torn Down with Explosives
- Chevron Ready for Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season
- OPEC Will Struggle To Balance Supply And Demand In 2023
- Maersk Supply Service Bags Beacon Wind Job in the USA
- Texas Heat Wave Batters Grid
- Oil-Pipeline Outage Adds To Biden Saudi Visit Fail
- Equinor Acquires USA Energy Storage Developer
- Biden Set to Leave Saudi Arabia with No Oil Announcement
- USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Russian Oil Disappears as Tankers Go Dark
- USA Energy Sec Leads Meeting with 7 Major Oil Companies
- Sonatrach Makes Massive Gas Find In Sahara Desert
- Oil Traders in Panic After Russia CPC Terminal Order