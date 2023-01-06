GoT Star Says Life on a Rig is Incredibly Unforgiving
Life on a rig is just incredibly unforgiving.
That’s what Iain Glen, who plays the offshore installation manager Magnus MacMillan in Amazon’s new The Rig series, said in a video posted on Prime Video UK’s twitter page just before the new show’s release.
“Magnus is a fair minded person … he’s very, very good at his job” Glen, who previously starred in Game of Thrones as Ser Jorah Mormont, said in the video, which included several other The Rig stars.
“He thrives in it, he enjoys the pressure,” Glen added in the video.
The Rig is described by Amazon as a character driven mystery thriller following the crew of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig as they fight for survival after a strange fog cuts off all communication with the shore.
“Magnus tries to guide his already fractured crew through the evolving crisis, but his increasingly desperate efforts to restore contact with the mainland are repeatedly shattered as tensions and paranoia rise, the rig’s systems fail, and a devastating accident brings them all face to face with the deadly dangers of one of the most extreme working environments on the planet,” a summary of the show posted on Amazon Studios’ website states.
In a post on its twitter account back in November last year, Prime Video UK revealed that The Rig series would be released on January 6. In November 2020, Amazon Prime Video confirmed the UK produced Amazon Original six-part thriller series. In a statement released at the time, Amazon revealed that The Rig would be the first Amazon Original Series filmed exclusively in Scotland.
The first two episodes of The Rig are now available to watch. The series currently has an IMDB rating of 6.8 out of 10 and RottenTomatoes rating of 60 percent.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
