Gonce Takes Onshore Helm at Danos
Danos has promoted Justin Gonce to onshore general manager, the Louisiana-based service company reported late last week.
“Justin is a great addition to our production and projects business,” Daryl Rousse, Danos’ vice president of production operations, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “His experience complements what is already a strong team in these areas.”
In his new role, Gonce will oversee Danos’ production services teams in the Eagle Ford, Marcellus, and Permian basins, the firm stated. The company added that Gonce will also head its project services team in the Permian.
Gonce, who joined Danos last year, advances from his previous role as the company’s executive account manager for shale operations. In that role, he supported business development across multiple service lines in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus and other U.S. shale basins, the firm explained. A Texas A&M graduate, he holds two decades of experience in sales and business development in the oil and gas and construction industries, Danos added.
“I am thankful to be a part of the Danos team and look forward to this next chapter as we all grow together,” Gonce stated.
Danos also revealed that it has promoted Melanie Hill to onshore operations manager. A graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University who joined the company in 2020, Hill will oversee consultant services and all land-based opportunities outside of the Eagle Ford, Permian, and Louisiana Gulf Coast, Danos stated.
Hill moves up from her previous role as a business development representative supporting and developing Danos’ shale-based business, the company added.
