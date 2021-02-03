GOM Production Ops Contract Goes to Danos

A major Gulf of Mexico (GOM) oil and gas producer has awarded Danos a multi-year contract for production operations, Danos reported Tuesday.

Danos stated the contract began in October. The Louisiana-based oilfield services firm added that it transitioned 107 personnel over a 30-day period ending on Nov. 9, 2020, with zero safety or operational issues as a result.

“Our production services team is second to none,” remarked Danos Owner Paul Danos in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “In the last few years, we have successfully completed over 10 contract transitions, representing over 1,300 people. I am proud of our team and their ability to remain in lockstep with our customers’ needs.”

The company pointed out that it will provide transitional production services operations and maintenance personnel – such as operators, shipping and receiving clerks, and electricians – under the recently awarded contract. It added that many of the positions are based offshore and at the customer’s Lafayette, La., warehouse.

