GOM Production Ops Contract Goes to Danos
A major Gulf of Mexico (GOM) oil and gas producer has awarded Danos a multi-year contract for production operations, Danos reported Tuesday.
Danos stated the contract began in October. The Louisiana-based oilfield services firm added that it transitioned 107 personnel over a 30-day period ending on Nov. 9, 2020, with zero safety or operational issues as a result.
“Our production services team is second to none,” remarked Danos Owner Paul Danos in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “In the last few years, we have successfully completed over 10 contract transitions, representing over 1,300 people. I am proud of our team and their ability to remain in lockstep with our customers’ needs.”
The company pointed out that it will provide transitional production services operations and maintenance personnel – such as operators, shipping and receiving clerks, and electricians – under the recently awarded contract. It added that many of the positions are based offshore and at the customer’s Lafayette, La., warehouse.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Polarcus Terminates All Employees
- What Does Myanmar Coup Mean for Oil and Gas?
- Oil Up as Falling Stockpiles Add Impetus to Rally
- Caribbean Refinery Is Back in Business
- US Moves to Seize 2MM Oil Barrels It Says Is Iranian
- Ex-Petronas CEO Joins XOM Board
- Supreme Court to Hear Pipeline Case
- Office Vacancies Surge in Energy Capital
- GOM Production Ops Contract Goes to Danos
- Louisiana Supertanker Port Sets Shipment Record
- 7 Oil Firms Dubbed Best Place to Work in LGBTQ List
- Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits
- DJ Says Exxon and Chevron Discussed Merger
- Biden Leasing Review May Change Royalty Rates
- ScotGov Proposes Halting Overseas Oil Support
- Republican Senators Request Biden Meeting
- Drilling Starts on 50MM Barrel North Sea Prospect
- Texas Fights Biden Policies
- PTTEP Makes Multi $Billion BP Deal
- MRO Shrinks CEO Pay and Cuts Emissions
- Shale Needs More to Boom Again
- 7 Oil Firms Dubbed Best Place to Work in LGBTQ List
- Oil Discovery Made in US Gulf of Mexico
- Biden Set to Freeze Oil Leasing on Federal Land
- Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits
- ADNOC Creates New Directorate
- TC Energy Reacts to Keystone Pipeline Development
- BLM Finalizes Alaska Activity Plan
- Alberta Leader Urges Keystone Retaliation
- DJ Says Exxon and Chevron Discussed Merger