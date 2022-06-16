Goldman Says Oil Markets Tighter Than Expected
Oil markets are tighter than Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s top commodity researcher had expected just a few months ago.
Brent crude is trading near $120 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate recently touched its highest level since March. That came as the oil market grapples with a combination of robust demand growth, crude-supply disruptions, and surging fuel prices due to limited refining capacity.
“The markets moved faster and the fundamental tightness is deeper than what we would have thought three or six months ago,” Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at the bank, said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Thursday. “This is where we should be, but it is a lot deeper than we would have initially thought. Energy and food right now, as we go into the summer months, are severely skewed to the upside.”
Even at current prices, there still is not enough capital investment flowing into the market, Currie said.
High oil prices have become a hot political issue, with the US President Joe Biden planning a trip to Saudi Arabia as his administration tells American refiners that record profits are not acceptable. Last weekend, nationwide retail gasoline prices topped $5 a gallon for the first time.
The US is severely constrained in its ability to overcome the issue of insufficient refining capacity, Currie said. That is in part because most of the world’s spare fuel-processing capacity is in Russia and China.
“When we look at the policies being talked about in the US right now, about responding to record margins, it does remind this a global problem,” Currie said. “It is not a local problem.”
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- EU Gas Market in Rough Patch After Gazprom Announcement
- What Does Extended Freeport LNG Outage Mean?
- Eni Says Gazprom Cuts Gas Flows to Italy by About 15 Percent
- Russian Commodity Exports Ban Accelerates Energy Transition
- Canadian Oil Sands Industry Groups Combine In Pathway Alliance
- Chevron Deals 10-Year Oilfield Services Contract To Worley
- Goldman Says Oil Markets Tighter Than Expected
- TotalEnergies To Assist With Carbon Storage In Gabon
- Equinor Adds More Gas To UK Winter Supply
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
- ExxonMobil Made More Money Than God This Year
- Texas LNG Blast Spells Trouble for Europe
- USA Pledges Millions to Address Supertanker Threat
- New Development In Iran, Greece Tanker Seizure Story
- Saudis Cut Oil To China While Meeting Most Asian Requests
- Oil Rise Halts on Blistering Inflation Report
- UK Government, Shell Talk Pivoting Back To North Sea Oil and Gas
- Woodside CEO Blames High Oil and Gas Prices on Scarce Investments
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point