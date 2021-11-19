Goldman Says Joint SPR Release Already Priced In
The White House’s push for releases of oil from national reserves is already fully priced into the market following the drop in crude prices in recent weeks, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
The U.S. is likely to sell at least 20 million to 30 millions barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and reports suggest a combined 30 million barrels will be released by other countries, the bank said in a note dated Nov. 18. But the decline in prices since late October reflects market expectations for more than 100 million barrels, Goldman said.
“Such a release would only provide a short-term fix to a structural deficit,” analysts including Damien Courvalin and Callum Bruce said in the note. “In fact, if such a release is confirmed and manages to keep oil prices depressed in the context of low trading activity into year-end, it would create clear upside to our 2022 price forecast.”
The bank has a price forecast of $85 a barrel for Brent in the final quarter of this year, and said in September that the global crude benchmark would average $81.30 in 2022. Brent is currently trading near $82, having fallen about 5% from a peak in late October.
President Joe Biden has been talking for several weeks about the possibility of joint releases from reserves after OPEC+ rebuffed calls for it to restore supply more quickly. China said Thursday that it would release some crude from its stockpiles, although it didn’t provide any details on volumes or timing. The U.S. still hasn’t confirmed its own release.
India and Japan have both said in recent days they won’t sell crude from their national stockpiles. Those two countries, as well as South Korea and the International Energy Agency are unlikely to participate in a joint release, Goldman said in the note.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Market Left Guessing on China SPR Release
- DSME Finally Sells Ex-Vantage Rig After Years Of Trying
- Goldman Says Joint SPR Release Already Priced In
- Petronas, TechnipFMC To Develop GHG Emission-Reducing Tech
- PD&MS to Create up to 80 Jobs in Aberdeen
- Too Late for Biden to Help Drivers This Thanksgiving
- Petrobras Hits The Mark With Exploration Well Off Brazil
- Political Rhetoric Continues to Increase
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Shale Making Too Much Money to Rescue Biden
- Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback
- Shell Ditches Dutch from Name
- Biden Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale Results Are In
- Workers On TotalEnergies UK Offshore Platforms Set To Go On Strike
- Yinson Wins $5.2B Petrobras FPSO Supply Gig
- FAR Starts Drilling Campaign Offshore Gambia
- Coral-Sul FLNG Complete, Ready To Set Sail For Mozambique
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- Transocean Issues Latest Fleet Status Report
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- ExxonMobil Takes Valaris Drillship Out Of Lay-Up For Angola Ops
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal