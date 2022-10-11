Goldman Sachs Labels OPEC+ Cuts Surprisingly Bullish
OPEC+’s formal agreement to a two million barrel per day reduction in quotas from November has been dubbed “surprisingly bullish” by Goldman Sachs in a new research note.
“These cuts are starting from current baselines - and so allocated pro rata - rather than including baseline adjustments for over-compliant members struggling with production,” Goldman Sachs analysts stated in the note.
“This outcome is therefore surprisingly bullish. Utilizing our framing from Monday October 3, a two million barrel per day headline cut would be an effective 1.2 million barrel per day cut from our November-22 expectations from our 27-Sep-22 balances, and an even larger 1.4 million barrel per day vs our forward balances, if sustained through 2023,” the analysts added.
If sustained through December-23 next year, OPEC+’s cuts would amount to $25 per barrel upside from Goldman Sachs’ previous 2023 $107.5 per barrel Brent forecast, “with potential for price spikes even higher should inventories fully deplete, requiring demand destruction as a last resort”, Goldman Sachs outlined.
“This outcome is likely unsustainably bullish in our view. As such, we would expect the cuts to have to be temporary before some form of political detente allows quotas to move back significantly higher,” the analysts stated in the note.
“To that end, OPEC+ have said the quotas will stand for at least November and December before the return of their biannual meetings that month. OPEC+ also agreed to extend their framework, presumably with current baselines, through end-2023,” the analysts added.
The Goldman Sachs analysts revealed that, for now, they have raised their 4Q22-1Q23 forecasts “conservatively” by $10 per barrel, to $110/$115 per barrel respectively, but noted that they acknowledge price risks are skewed potentially even higher.
In a separate market report sent to Rigzone by Standard Chartered, analysts at the company said they estimate that the OPEC+ decision will result in a cut to actual output of almost exactly one million barrels per day, “in line with our earlier expectations”.
“This adjustment balances the market for the next five months, helping to remove the surpluses of more than one million barrels per day seen in August, September and October,” the Standard Chartered analysts stated in the report.
“We reiterate our $91 per barrel 2023 Brent average forecast, which we have maintained since 10 June; however, we have reduced our forecast for 2023 demand growth to just 1.26 million barrels per day,” the analysts added.
“With growth weak, we think OPEC+ will need to continue to be proactive in balancing the market if prices are not to undershoot our forecast,” the analysts continued.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- China Represents Bright Spot in Global Oil Market
- France Refinery Strike Opens Door for More USA Exports to Asia
- Eni Starts Production From Two Berkine South Fields In Algeria
- Lack Of Charging Infrastructure Not A Problem For EV Buyers
- New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico
- Goldman Sachs Labels OPEC+ Cuts Surprisingly Bullish
- Oil May Have Risen Too Far Too Fast
- White House Reacts to OPEC+ Move
- Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations
- Top Headlines: Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit and More
- 300+ Offshore Workers Back Strike Action
- Brent Likely to Hit $100 Per Barrel by Year End
- Energean Makes Gas Discovery Offshore Israel
- OPEC+ Tries to Keep Oil Above $90 With Large Cut
- Kiewit Comments on Texas Platform Incident
- Oil And Natural Gas Production Taxes Over $1Bn In September
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- Russia Losing Gas War
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- USA Could See Strong Hurricane Enter Gulf of Mexico by Mid-Week