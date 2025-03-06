Golden Pass LNG Secures Deadline Extension for Export Start

'President Trump has pledged to restore energy dominance for the American people, and I am proud to help deliver on that agenda with today's permit extension', Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) on Wednesday extended the deadline for the commencement of export operations at ExxonMobil Corp. and QatarEnergy’s Golden Pass LNG by two years.

The extension applies to the non-FTA permit of the Sabine Pass, Texas project, while the DOE decided that Golden Pass LNG’s FTA authorization does not need a deadline. Golden Pass LNG, under the joint venture (JV) Golden Pass LNG Terminal LLC, now has until March 31, 2027, to dispatch its first non-FTA cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Golden Pass LNG is permitted to ship the equivalent of up to 937 billion cubic feet a year of natural gas to countries with a free-trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. It is also permitted to deliver as much volume to countries with no FTA with the U.S. The volumes are non-additive. The permits expire December 31, 2050.

“Effective January 12, 2021, long-term export authorizations contain authority to export the same approved volume of LNG pursuant to transactions with terms of less than two years, including commissioning volumes, on a nonadditive basis”, the DOE explained in Wednesday’s order.

Last year the JV, 70 percent owned by QatarEnergy and 30 percent by ExxonMobil, requested the DOE under the Biden administration to move the deadline of September 30, 2025, by 18 months for both FTA and non-FTA authorizations.

In Wednesday’s order the DOE clarified, “The FTA requirement applies to the date by which GPLNG’s FTA export term starts (i.e., not actual export operations)”.

“The non-FTA requirement, on the other hand, applies to the deadline by which GPLNG must commence export operations, after which point the non-FTA authorization will expire by its own terms”.

“Because the term of GPLNG’s FTA authorization now extends to the fixed date of December 31, 2050, it is no longer necessary to impose a specific date by which the term of the FTA authorization must start”, the DOE said. “Therefore, rather than modify the FTA order to include a March 31, 2027 deadline for the export term to start, DOE is modifying the FTA term to begin on the date of first export, consistent with DOE precedent”.

For non-FTA export commencement deadlines, the DOE adopted a policy in 2023 that it would not entertain requests for extensions for existing and future permits. However, exceptions may be granted if the developer had physically begun construction before asking for additional time and if delays are due to circumstances outside of the developer’s control.

The JV argued it met both requirements, justifying the latter with the bankruptcy of main contractor Zachry Industrial Inc. in 2024.

“Additionally, we take administrative notice that, on October 24, 2024, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued an order granting GPLNG’s request for a second extension of its deadline to complete construction of the Terminal and place it into service - from November 30, 2026, to November 30, 2029”, the DOE said.

In a statement, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said, “Exporting U.S. LNG supports American jobs, bolsters our national security and strengthens America’s position as a world energy leader”.

“President Trump has pledged to restore energy dominance for the American people, and I am proud to help deliver on that agenda with today’s permit extension”, Wright said.

This is the third LNG-related approval under Donald Trump’s second non-consecutive term, following an initial non-FTA export permit for Commonwealth LNG and an order easing restrictions on the ship-to-ship transfer of LNG as a marine fuel.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com