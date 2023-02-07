Golar LNG Agrees To Acquire NFE Stake In FLNG Hilli

Golar LNG will acquire New Fortress Energy's stake in FLNG Hilli for $100 million in cash and 4.1 million shares in NFE.

Golar LNG has set its sights on acquiring the stake New Fortress Energy holds in FLNG Hilli. According to the agreement, Golar LNG will acquire NFE’s ownership stake in exchange for $100 million in cash and its remaining 4.1 million shares in NFE, meaning the company will have no remaining shareholding in NFE.

The company will also take over approximately $323 million in debt obligations linked to Hilli. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Under the transaction, Golar will acquire a 50 percent interest in Trains 1 and 2 of FLNG Hilli, currently owned by a subsidiary of NFE. Following the closing of the transaction, Golar’s effective interest in currently contracted FLNG Hilli earnings will be as follows:

“Today’s announced transaction increases Golar’s portion of cash flow generation from Hilli’s existing contract ending in July 2026. Improved market fundamentals for liquefaction capacity and Hilli’s market-leading operational track record supports the increased utilization and earnings potential of Hilli upon re-contracting. The transaction continues our company simplification, reducing our investments in listed securities whilst unifying the ownership of the FLNG Hilli,” says Golar CEO Karl Fredrik Staubo.

The company’s effective interest in currently contracted FLNG Hilli earnings comprises 94.55 percent of Common Units that receive tolling-related fees relating to trains 1 and 2, and 5 percent of Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) related fees, 89.1 percent of Series A units that receive Brent oil related fees, and 89.1 percent of Series B units that receive 95 percent of TTF related fees.

“We have enjoyed the collaborative relationship with NFE and look forward to observing their continued contribution to expanding the global LNG market through technical solutions complementary to Golar’s business,” Staubo concluded.

“From a strategic perspective, the transaction allows us to focus solely on our own FLNG portfolio that we own 100 percent of as well as buy back NFE stock at an attractive valuation. Golar has been a meaningful partner for the past several years and we have appreciated the opportunities to collaborate with them as we continue to advance NFE’s mission to bring more affordable, reliable, and cleaner energy to customers around the world,” Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy said.

