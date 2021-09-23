Go On a Virtual Gulf of Mexico Oil Rig Tour

Valaris has created a virtual rig tour of its Valaris Relentless (Valaris DS-18) drillship, which is currently operating in the Gulf of Mexico.

Those taking the tour are greeted on the helideck by offshore installation manager Mike Ford, who welcomes travelers aboard with a short video message. Viewers can then move on to explore several areas of the asset, with 360 degree views of the entire drillship.

According to its official specifications, the Valaris Relentless has an overall length of 752 feet and a breadth of 118.1 feet. In operation since 2015, the ship has a maximum drilling depth of 40,000 feet and can accommodate 210 people.

Commenting on the virtual tour, industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK), which counts Valaris among its members, described it as “innovative” and said it was an “exciting new venture to encapsulate the experience of touring an oil rig from a digital lense”.

In November 2019, Valaris announced that its Relentless contract had been extended due to the exercise of a one-well priced option with EnVen in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, with an estimated duration of 45 days from February 2020 to March 2020. The company also disclosed at the time that the rig had been awarded a two-well contract with an undisclosed operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that was expected to commence in June 2020, with an estimated duration of 180 days.

In June 2021, Valaris announced that it had been awarded a three-year contract with Chevron in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the Relentless drillship. The contract is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022 in direct continuation of the current contract, Valaris noted at the time.

Valaris was created by the combination of two leading offshore drillers with decades of experience and knowledge, the company’s website highlights. The business has the world’s largest offshore fleet, according to its website.

To explore the virtual tour click here. To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com