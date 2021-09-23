Go On a Virtual Gulf of Mexico Oil Rig Tour
Valaris has created a virtual rig tour of its Valaris Relentless (Valaris DS-18) drillship, which is currently operating in the Gulf of Mexico.
Those taking the tour are greeted on the helideck by offshore installation manager Mike Ford, who welcomes travelers aboard with a short video message. Viewers can then move on to explore several areas of the asset, with 360 degree views of the entire drillship.
According to its official specifications, the Valaris Relentless has an overall length of 752 feet and a breadth of 118.1 feet. In operation since 2015, the ship has a maximum drilling depth of 40,000 feet and can accommodate 210 people.
Commenting on the virtual tour, industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK), which counts Valaris among its members, described it as “innovative” and said it was an “exciting new venture to encapsulate the experience of touring an oil rig from a digital lense”.
In November 2019, Valaris announced that its Relentless contract had been extended due to the exercise of a one-well priced option with EnVen in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, with an estimated duration of 45 days from February 2020 to March 2020. The company also disclosed at the time that the rig had been awarded a two-well contract with an undisclosed operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that was expected to commence in June 2020, with an estimated duration of 180 days.
In June 2021, Valaris announced that it had been awarded a three-year contract with Chevron in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the Relentless drillship. The contract is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022 in direct continuation of the current contract, Valaris noted at the time.
Valaris was created by the combination of two leading offshore drillers with decades of experience and knowledge, the company’s website highlights. The business has the world’s largest offshore fleet, according to its website.
To explore the virtual tour click here. To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Texas Upstream Employment Grows
- Citi Not Ruling Out $100 NatGas
- Equinor Spins Drill Bit At Egyptian Vulture Well
- VIDEO: Time-Lapse Of JLS Beam Installation On Pioneering Spirit
- Ineos Plans $1.3B+ Grangemouth Spend
- Go On a Virtual Gulf of Mexico Oil Rig Tour
- Black Sea Oil & Gas Installs Gas Platform Off Romania
- Oil Holds Near 2-Month High
- Carnarvon To Drill Bufallo-10 Well In Early November
- Rockhopper To Go Ahead With Sea Lion Project Despite Harbour Exit
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices and More
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Naga 7 Contract Terminated As Result Of Total Loss Incident
- Schlumberger Meets with Libya NOC
- Shelf Drilling Scores Three-Year Jack-Up Deal With ONGC
- Ithaca Energy CEO Passes Away
- Biden Looks Into Why Gasoline Prices Are So High
- Companies To Produce Green Hydrogen From Converted Jack-Up
- Great Interest in Latest Norway License Round
- Why Gas Desperate Europe Is Not Buying LNG
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Pemex Restores Production After GOM Rig Fire
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets
- Ida Impact on Gulf of Mexico Continues