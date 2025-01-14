GlobalData Says China is at Forefront of Polypropylene Capacity Additions

GlobalData said China is at the forefront of global polypropylene capacity additions through 2028.

In a release sent to Rigzone recently, GlobalData said China is at the forefront of global polypropylene capacity additions through 2028.

“China is likely to register the highest polypropylene capacity additions globally by 2028, contributing about 45 percent of the total capacity additions from the upcoming planned and announced projects,” GlobalData stated in the release, which highlighted a report from the company on polypropylene industry capacity and capital expenditure forecasts.

That report revealed that China “is likely to witness … total polypropylene capacity additions of 21.92 million tons per annum during 2024 to 2028 from 43 planned and seven announced projects”, GlobalData pointed out in the release.

“Polypropylene is a key chemical in the petrochemical industry,” Nivedita Roy, an oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, said in the release.

“Due to its versatile durability, heat resistance, and flexibility, it finds applications in various industries,” Roy added.

“China is witnessing a significant surge in demand for polypropylene, driven by the robust growth in the automotive, construction, and packaging industries,” Roy continued.

“With significant investments in large-scale projects and an increasing number of planned and announced plants, China is poised to solidify its position as the global leader in polypropylene production,” Roy went on to state.

“These expansions reflect the nation’s commitment to bolstering its petrochemical sector, positioning it for sustained dominance in the global market over the next decade,” Roy said.

The release noted that, in China, the highest capacity addition is expected from the Fujian Eversun New Material Putian Polypropylene Plant 2 with a capacity of 1.10 million tons per annum.

The plant is currently under construction and is anticipated to commence polypropylene production in 2026, GlobalData stated in the release.

In a separate release sent to Rigzone last month, GlobalData said China is likely to register the highest ethylene oxide capacity additions globally by 2028, “contributing about 75 percent of the total capacity additions from upcoming planned and announced projects”.

That release highlighted that a GlobalData report on ethylene oxide industry capacity and capital expenditure forecasts showed that China “is likely to witness a total ethylene oxide capacity additions of 5.43 million tons per annum during 2024-28 from eleven planned and two announced projects”.

In that release, Roy highlighted that “ethylene oxide is one of the major petrochemicals, mainly used as a precursor to numerous chemical products and derivatives”.

“The growing demand for ethylene oxide in China’s healthcare and textile sectors is driving the need for capacity expansions in the country,” Roy added.

That GlobalData release noted that, in China, the highest capacity addition is expected from the Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Longkou Ethylene Oxide Plant 1 with a capacity of 0.73 million tons per annum. The plant is anticipated to commence ethylene oxide production in 2024 in the state of Shandong, GlobalData stated in the release.

In another release sent to Rigzone in December, GlobalData said China is set to dominate acetic acid capacity additions globally through 2028, “contributing more than 90 percent of the total capacity additions from seven new build and an expansion project”.

That release pointed out that a GlobalData report on acetic acid industry capacity and capital expenditure forecasts revealed that China “is likely to witness acetic acid capacity additions of 6.70 million tons per annum between 2024 and 2028”.

In that release, Roy said, “acetic acid, commonly referred to as ethanoic acid, is an important chemical reagent that finds wide applications across multiple industries such as textiles, plastics, and pharmaceuticals”.

“The rapid expansion of these sectors in China is driving the demand for acetic acid in the country,” Roy added.

This GlobalData release noted that the highest capacity addition is from Guangdong Shengyuanda Technology Jieyang Acetic Acid Plant, with a capacity of 1.50 million tons per annum. The plant is currently under construction, and it is expected to commence production in 2026, GlobalData said in that release.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com