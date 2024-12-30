GlobalData Looks at Global Oil, Gas Hiring Trends

In a release sent to Rigzone recently, GlobalData said the oil and gas industry has seen a dip in active jobs in 2024 but added that hiring trends remain relatively better compared to pre-Covid levels.

A chart included in the release showed that GlobalData’s global oil and gas active jobs index stood at around 100 from December 2019 to February 2020. The index dropped to around the 60 mark in April 2020 and came in near the 200 mark around March this year, the chart outlined. The latest data in the chart showed that the global oil and gas active jobs index had dropped under 150.

In 2024, countries with high job postings in the industry included the U.S., India, and the UK, while countries with high year on year growth in job postings included Sweden and United Arab Emirates, GlobalData noted in the release. The company also stated in the release that there has been a noticeable increase in job opportunities from non-U.S. companies in locations outside of the United States.

In its release, GlobalData said Exxon and Chevron, which it described as “major players in the oil and gas industry”, also saw a decline in job postings. GlobalData noted that most of the job postings by these two companies were for the United States, adding that they also posted a “significant number” of jobs for the Philippines, Argentina, and India.

“In 2024, Exxon posted 144 jobs in Bengaluru, India, and Chevron posted 58 jobs, where they have both set up offices,” GlobalData highlighted in the release.

Exxon is focusing on EM lithium products in the U.S. and lubes operations in Argentina, whereas Chevron is looking at supply and trading bulk operations in Argentina and complying with GHG/methane regulations in the U.S., GlobalData noted in the release.

Sherla Sriprada, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, said in the release, “it is noteworthy that even though the U.S. continues to account for a majority of jobs posted by several key players, other countries across different continents are also seeing hiring activity by these companies”.

“Interestingly, U.S.-headquartered companies are also seen posting good number of jobs in other nations. The U.S. accounts for a significant number of jobs but companies also seem to be looking to tap opportunities beyond the U.S. as well,” Sriprada added.

Rigzone has contacted the industry body International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP), energy industry recruitment specialist Petroplan, Exxon, and Chevron for comment on GlobalData’s release. At the time of writing, none of the above have responded to Rigzone’s request with a comment yet.

A Covid-19 fact page posted on the World Health Organization (WHO) website on August 9, 2023, states that over 760 million cases and 6.9 million deaths have been recorded worldwide since December 2019. It adds that the actual number is thought to be higher. Over 13 billion vaccine doses have been administered as of June 2023, the fact page notes. The fact page highlights that WHO announced the end of the emergency phase of Covid-19 in May 2023.

