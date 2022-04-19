Global Road Mobility Data Stalls

Global road mobility data has stalled since March, according to a new BofA Global Research report.

The report, which outlined that the data was a crude indicator of gasoline demand, highlighted that the cause was likely due to broad inflation, spiking fuel prices, collapsing consumer sentiment, and a Covid resurgence.

“DOE data confirms this trend with U.S. implied gasoline demand falling year on year for three weeks straight. Yet demand will still rise into driving season, helped by fuel subsidies and the recent oil price dip,” the BofA Global Research report stated.

“After all, there is plenty of pent-up travel demand. A survey from our e-commerce equity research team showed 62 percent of respondents planned to travel more than usual over the next 12 months, and while 70 percent said high gasoline prices could affect their travel plans, 24 percent also said that high airfare prices may mean they travel locally, i.e. by car,” the report added.

“Airfare tickets can take six months to reflect fuel price moves, but the recent spike in jet fuel is likely to be passed through more quickly, just as gasoline prices stall, pushing more travelers onto the road this summer,” the report continued.

In the U.S. the average price of regular gasoline stood at $4.10 per gallon as of April 19, according to the AAA Gas Prices website. Yesterday’s average stood at $4.08 per gallon, the week ago average stood at $4.09 per gallon, the month ago average stood at $4.26 per gallon, and the year ago average stood at $2.87 per gallon, the site shows.

According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) website, weekly Covid-19 cases hit a record in China on February 28, 2022. They have since fallen for the last five consecutive weeks, however, and global Covid-19 cases have also dropped for the last three consecutive weeks, WHO data shows.

